Kalonzo mourns Abubakar Zein as patriot, constitution architect and trusted Adviser

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka paid an emotional tribute to former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Abubakar Zein Abubakar, describing him as a courageous patriot, trusted confidant and one of the architects of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

In a heartfelt condolence message following Zein’s death on Thursday, Kalonzo said the country had lost a principled leader who consistently chose “principle over politics and country over career.”

“This morning, a family lost its anchor. Kenya lost a patriot, and I lost an invaluable colleague, friend and confidant,” Kalonzo said.

He described Zein as a man of quiet courage who never sought recognition but remained steadfast in doing what was right, even when it was politically inconvenient.

“Zein did not ask what was convenient. He did what was right,” he said.

Kalonzo hailed Zein’s contribution to constitutional reforms, noting that his expertise as a political scientist and diplomat earned him a place among the commissioners who spearheaded the review process that culminated in the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

He also recalled Zein’s long-standing involvement in Kenya’s pro-democracy movement, saying he was instrumental in opposition politics through the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), the National Super Alliance (NASA), and later the Azimio la Umoja coalition, where he worked closely with veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Beyond Kenya, Kalonzo said Zein championed regional integration, good governance and anti-corruption efforts during his tenure as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly between 2012 and 2017.

The Wiper leader also celebrated Zein’s passion for the creative arts, describing him as a lifelong supporter of Kenya’s theatre, music and arts community, which he viewed as an important pillar in the country’s democratic journey.

Reflecting on their working relationship, Kalonzo said they became particularly close during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) negotiations in 2023, where Zein’s calm demeanor, negotiation skills and principled leadership stood out during difficult discussions.

“It was there, under that pressure, that I saw the full measure of the man: principled and unshakeable. What began as a professional partnership became a genuine friendship, one I will carry for the rest of my days,” he said.

Kalonzo said appointing Zein to head the Wiper Presidential Secretariat was one of the best decisions he had made, praising his humility, mentorship and accessibility to everyone regardless of rank.

“He had no airs. He was as available to the newest intern as he was to the most senior official. Zein listened, mentored and led by example, not by title,” he said.

The Wiper leader urged Kenyans to support a solidarity event organised by the arts community at the Alliance Française Auditorium on Saturday, July 11, saying the gathering had initially been planned to help offset Zein’s medical bills before his passing.

He concluded by extending condolences to Zein’s family, friends and colleagues, praying that Allah forgives his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds and grants him Jannatul Firdaus.

Abubakar Zein died on Thursday at Avenue Hospital in Nairobi after reportedly undergoing surgery. He served as head of the Wiper Presidential Secretariat and was widely respected for his contributions to constitutional reform, regional integration and Kenya’s democratic development.