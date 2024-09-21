Kalonzo Orders Donya Toto to End Beef with Arati

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Friday ordered Woman Representative Doris Donya Toto to end the squabbles with Kisii County Governor Simba Arati.

Musyoka termed as unhealthy the existing animosity between the two leaders.

Toto was elected on the Wiper Party ticket while Arati is in ODM. Both parties are in Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

“Doris I have told you to begin working with Governor Simba Arati. I want to see you support him as from today. We are in the same coalition and there is no need for unnecessary squabbles going forward,” Musyoka said.

He said already he has chaired a meeting with the two leaders in a lasting effort to end the tiff between them.

Musyoka spoke shortly after some youths temporary blocked Toto from entering the tent where leaders were eulogizing the late Bomachoge Chache MP Simon Ogari.

“I have read the mood of these youths that they want you team up and work with your Governor, kindly begin to do so,” stated Musyoka.

The former Vice President was among leaders who had turned up at the burial.

Toto and nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri did not speak at the burial because of the rowdy crowd.

The two have had poor relationship with the governor and other local leaders.

Ogari passed on at his Karen home on 10th September aged 68.

He was a quantity surveyor before leaping into politics in 2009 and got elected in an ODM ticket, hounding out the then MP Joel Onyancha in a by- election.

Later he was re-elected as MP the newly created Bomachoge Chache constituency.

At some point, he served as Assistant Minister for Trade for Information and Communications between 2012 and 2013.

In his retirement from active politics, he retreated to active consultancy as a Quantity Surveyor in Nairobi.