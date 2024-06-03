Kamenu MCA Mungai Charged With Publication of False Information

Kamenu Ward MCA Peter Mburu Mungai and Patrick Ng’ang’a Mungai appeared at the Milimani law courts on Monday facing four charges related to conspiracy to commit a felony and the publication of false information.

The charges against the two included conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 293 of the Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, between May 10 and 17, 2024, the accused conspired to publish false information about land parcel no. Thika Municipality Block 30/1825 in Kiganjo, Kamenu Ward.

They allegedly misrepresented this parcel as county government property, knowing it belonged to Kiganjo Location Ranching Co. Ltd and had been designated for the construction of the Kiganjo Kimuchu Modern Market.

Additionally, Patrick Ng’ang’a Mungai was charged under Section 22(2)(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018.

He allegedly used his mobile number to disseminate false information in a WhatsApp group named NGOLIBA WARD LATEST, knowing that the information was false and likely to incite violence.

Both accused denied all charges. They were released on a bond of Sh600,000 with a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000, accompanied by two contact persons.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 19, 2024.