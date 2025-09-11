Kanu boss Wainaina among suspects arrested over murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General George Wainaina was Thursday arrested over the cold blood murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

And police have linked the murder to money that Mbobu is said to have owed some people involved in the murder.

The role Wainaina played in the murder is not yet clear.

Sources said he was among six people who were detained as suspects in the murder.

A substantial amount of money was recovered from the homes of the suspects by teams of the police pursuing the matter.

The team had to bring in money counting machines to help in the process as part of the probe.

The exercise was conducted at Nairobi Area where part of the team investigating the murder is based.

“They are in custody as suspects. They are alleging to be friends though,” said an official aware of the probe and the developments so far.

The killer weapon and killers are yet to be found, police said.

The suspects included those he met at the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon hours before his murder.

Police said they were looking for more people they deem persons of interest to be interrogated and reveal the nature of the meeting they had with Mbobu at the hotel along Jakaya Kikwete Road.

The others are said to be his clients, sources said.

Some clients have so far recorded their statements and explained the nature of engagement they had.

Mbobu was shot at least eight times at close range which killed him instantly.

He was driving home along Magadi Road in Nairobi when a gunman who was on a motorcycle struck. He shot him in the neck and chest fracturing his spine.

He bled to death. The gunman who had a rider jumped back to the motorcycle and sped off while shooting to the air.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mulele Ingonga Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police to fast-track investigations into the murder incident and to submit a comprehensive status update to his office within seven days for review and further action.

He said he mourns the untimely and tragic killing of in a drive-by incident in Karen, Nairobi.

“The ODPP echoes the DCI’s appeal for members of the public with any information relevant to this case to come forward and share it with law enforcement agencies without delay,” he said.

He reaffirmed the ODPP’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the security and dignity of every Kenyan.

He said he joins the legal fraternity and all Kenyans in mourning the untimely and tragic killing of in a drive-by incident in Karen, Nairobi.

While welcoming the Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) commitment to securing justice, the DPP called for an expedited investigation to ensure all critical evidence is identified, collected, and preserved in strict accordance with the law.

Mbobu was shot and killed in his car on September 9, 2025 along Magadi Road as he drove home

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday condemned the heinous murder of Mbobu by assailants on a motorbike.

He said some persons of interest had been identified. Some have so far recorded their statements over the murder.

Murkomen, while speaking in Migori County at the start of the county’s security tour dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama, Nyanza chapter, promised to crack down on the alleged perpetrators.

“This is a very sad thing that has happened in our country, it’s akin to what happened to Hon Ongondo Were, and I am happy to note that there is progress that has been made by the DCI,” stated the CS.

He said that the deceased was his teacher, colleague and friend.

“Some persons of interest have been identified, some are being interrogated, and some are going to be sought.”

Murkomen said the lawyer’s assassination is a terrible thing to happen in the country.

“We do not know the motive yet. I am very interested to know what really happened… I am in a position of responsibility and in constant consultation with the DCI,” he said as he sent his condolences to the family.

He called on Kenyans to volunteer any information they have to aid in the probe, and he lauded the eyewitnesses who were at the scene and have given their various accounts.

” It is in the interest of the security sector and Kenyans that the truth comes out. I am very optimistic that in a very short time, we will have leads as far as this issue is concerned,” stated the CS.

He also clarified that it’s not in the interest of the government to only expedite cases involving high-profile Kenyans but every case without discrimination ..

” …. Including the assistant chiefs who were murdered weeks ago in Migori. It is good for the DCI to unravel such acts. I will ensure justice is served and the preparations brought to book.”