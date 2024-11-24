Kanye West Sued Over Alleged Assault Of Model On Music Video Set In 2010

Kanye West faces a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and strangulation during a 2010 music video shoot for La Roux’s remix of In for the Kill.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, was brought by model Jenifer “Jenn” An, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident occurred on September 7, 2010, at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. An claims West, 47, arrived at the shoot with his then-girlfriend, Selita Ebanks, and allegedly took over production despite the presence of director Kinga Burza.

An states that West singled her out, saying, “Give me the Asian girl,” which made her uncomfortable. She alleges that while on camera, West choked her with both hands, smothered her face, and forced his fingers down her throat in a manner resembling “BDSM fetishes.” During the alleged assault, West reportedly said, “This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso.”

An claims she struggled to breathe and briefly blacked out during the encounter. She also alleges that Ebanks, 41, witnessed her distress but looked away.

The lawsuit also names Universal Music Group, accusing the company of failing to investigate or act against West, whom An alleges was too profitable for them to discipline.

An is seeking damages for physical and emotional trauma, humiliation, and loss of enjoyment of life. The suit claims West violated New York laws regarding strangulation, sexual assault, and other offenses.

This is not the only legal battle West is facing. In another lawsuit, his former assistant, Lauren Piscotta, has accused him of sexual assault and drugging her during a studio session co-hosted with Sean “Diddy” Combs. West’s legal team has dismissed Piscotta’s allegations as “baseless.”