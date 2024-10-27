Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is Dead

Former Education Principal Secretary, Professor Karega Mutahi, has passed away.

Expressing her condolences, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor, Professor Olive Mugenda, remembered him as a dedicated and impactful public servant in the education sector.

She said: “So sad to lose my good friend and former boss, Prof. Karega Mutahi, former PS MoE. He was the pragmatic PS who got the assignments right and got the work done.

When the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital was almost complete and we were preparing to operationalize it, Prof. Mutahi graciously accepted to chair (as a consultant) the operationalization committee that I appointed as the VC then. That critical Karega report contributed immensely to what we used as a basis of running the hospital when I was appointed the Chair of the Hospital Board.

As PS MoE, Prof supported the Vice Chancellors during my time as VC-KU and his support and hard work contributed to our ability to post good performance and transform KU the way we did.

His contribution to the education sector and KUTRRH in that critical operationalization committee will find its place in the book pages when the story is written.

May Prof. Mutahi’s soul rest in peace after an illustrious and effective public service career.

My sincere condolences to Mrs. Karega, the children, family, education fraternity and friends.”