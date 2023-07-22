Karen Nyamu Hits Back At Edday Nderitu’s Claims About Her Split From Samidoh

In a dramatic turn of events, Karen Nyamu has clapped back at Edday Nderitu’s recent revelations about her separation from husband Samidoh.

The nominate senator opened up during an interview with Ala C, shedding light on her current relationship with her former spouse.

Contrary to Edday’s lengthy social media post, Karen Nyamu disclosed that despite their split, she and Samidoh were still in touch. “What you see on social media will shock you one day,” she teased. “Maybe she does not know she is not going anywhere. They talk, so they are still on good terms. They video call and do stuff. Kwa ground vitu ziko sawa.”

Edday, however, was quick to defend her position and address the situation through another post. She clarified that her decision to leave Samidoh was driven by the impact of his behavior on her children, especially her teenage daughter.

“I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment,” she asserted, “I have managed to sustain my kids’ needs so far with no help, and I am not regretting any bit of it.”

Setting the record straight, Edday added, “About communication and video calls, I will leave that one there since some people seem to be present when that is happening, but I’m not aware.

In this new season of my life, I don’t need any drama, I need peace only. I hope the next episode of this series, my name will be left out.”

Karen Nyamu, however, had her own take on the situation, suggesting that Edday was not yet over her split with Samidoh.

She dismissed the social media noise, stating, “Someone who has left their husband does not make unnecessary noise on social media. Leaving your husband does not concern anyone on social media.”

As the saga continues to unfold, fans and followers are left in suspense about the true dynamics of Karen and Samidoh’s relationship.

With both parties giving conflicting accounts, it remains to be seen how this celebrity drama will play out. Stay tuned for the next episode of this riveting series!

