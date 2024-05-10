Kari Lake Siblings: A Look at the Politician’s Siblings Squad

Kari Lake is a former television news anchor who is running as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona in the 2024 election.

She previously ran for Arizona governor in 2022 but lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and has promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

After losing the 2022 Arizona governor’s race, Lake refused to concede and filed several unsuccessful lawsuits to overturn the results.

She was later ordered by a judge to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against her failed challenge.

Siblings

Kari has eight siblings, including two brothers named Matt and Bryan, two sisters named Kim and Amy, two additional sisters named Lori and Sharon, and one unnamed brother.

Kari is the youngest of the nine children in her family.

Bryan, one of her brothers, is a police officer.

Parents

Lake’s father is Larry Lake, a former high school teacher and football coach, while her mother is Sheila Lake, who worked as a nurse.

Her parents divorced when she was seven years old, with her father gaining custody.

Lake was born in Rock Island, Illinois, but grew up in eastern Iowa.

Her upbringing was influenced by her parents’ emphasis on hard work, determination and faith, shaping her values and character.

Media career

Lake enjoyed a successful media career spanning 22 years as a news anchor at Fox 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

During her time there, she co-anchored the nightly news with John Hook and conducted interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, establishing herself as a well-known figure in Arizona.

Despite her professional accomplishments, Lake faced controversies, including using profanity on air and spreading unfounded claims about education funding and elections.

These controversies ultimately led to her departure from Fox 10 and a shift towards a political career characterized by strong support for Trump and conservative ideologies.

Political career

Lake is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona in the 2024 election after previously running for Arizona governor in 2022 but losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

She attracted right-wing extremist support during her gubernatorial campaign, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of having a “demonic agenda.”

Following her loss in the 2022 governor’s race, Lake refused to concede and pursued unsuccessful lawsuits to challenge the results.

Despite her ties to Trump, he has expressed doubts about her chances in the Senate race, leading to tensions between them.

Personal life

Lake has been married to Jeff Halperin since 1998.

Jeff Halperin is an independent videographer and owns a video production company called ZenHD.

Prior to marrying Jeff, Lake was briefly married to an electrical engineer named Tracy Finnegan.

Lake and Jeff have two children together – a daughter named Ruby Halperin, born on March 30, 2003, and a son named Leo Halperin, born on October 10, 2008.

Lake’s children have been seen attending her political rallies and events, and her daughter Ruby has even provided her mother with advice on the campaign trail.

The Lake family currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.