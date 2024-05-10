Kalani Hilliker Siblings: Inside the Dancer’s Life with Her Siblings

Kalani Hilliker is an American dancer and actress known for her appearances on reality TV shows like Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

She has expanded her career into entrepreneurship with her beauty and wellness line, Kare by Kalani, which emphasizes self-care and products that enhance both inner and outer beauty.

At 23 years old, Hilliker maintains a strong presence with her 11 million followers, offering a unique perspective and a range of products aimed at helping individuals improve their appearance and well-being.

Siblings

Hilliker has three siblings, namely Jax, Jett and Kaliah Newman.

Jax and Jett are her brothers, while Kaliah is her sister.

While Hilliker is well-known for her accomplishments in dance and entertainment, her siblings maintain a more private presence.

Parents

Hilliker’s parents are Kira Girard and Matthew Hilliker.

Her mother is a former dancer and reality TV personality who has appeared on shows like Dance Moms alongside her daughter.

Her father, Matthew, is less publicly known, but she has expressed fondness for him on social media.

Also Read: Jennifer Hudson Siblings: A Closer Look at Her Large Family Tree

Career

Hilliker’s career is multifaceted and dynamic.

Starting as a competitive dancer, she gained prominence on reality TV shows like Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, where her talent and dedication to dance shone through.

This exposure led to opportunities in acting, with roles in projects such as the movie, Swiped, and appearances in web series like Dirt.

Beyond her performance career, Hilliker has ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her beauty and cosmetics brand, Kare by Kalani.

This line focuses on promoting self-care and enhancing inner and outer beauty.

She has also delved into the fashion industry with collections like Pretty Feet by Kalani and a line of prom dresses, showcasing her creativity and business acumen.

Awards and accolades

Hilliker has garnered a range of prestigious awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has achieved titles such as Junior Best Dancer at the Dance Awards NYC, Junior First Place at Nuvo Nationals, Junior First Place at Jump Nationals and National Teen Miss Showbiz in various dance competitions.

Additionally, Hilliker has been honored with multiple Teen Choice Awards, recognizing her talent and success in categories like Choice Dancer, Choice Female Reality Star and Choice Female Hottie.

These accolades highlight her exceptional skills, versatility, and popularity in both the dance and entertainment industries.