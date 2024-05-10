Gisele Bündchen Siblings: A Look at the Supermodel’s Family Life

Gisele Caroline Bündchen is a Brazilian fashion model known for her modeling career, philanthropic work and environmental advocacy.

She has been a top-earning model since 2001, credited with popularizing the horse walk and ending the heroin chic era.

Bündchen was a Victoria’s Secret Angel, appeared in numerous magazines, and ventured into acting and producing.

Despite recent controversies regarding jokes about her personal life, she remains dedicated to charitable causes and environmental initiatives.

Siblings

Gisele has five sisters, namely Patricia Nonnenmacher Bündchen, Raquel Nonnenmacher Bündchen, Graziela Nonnenmacher Bündchen, Gabriela Nonnenmacher Bündchen and Rafaela Nonnenmacher Bündchen.

Each sister has her own unique background and relationship with Gisele, with Patricia being her twin and involved in modeling and management, while Rafaela, the youngest at 34, works in marketing PR.

Gisele is known to have a close bond with her sisters, considering them her best friends.

Career

Bündchen began her modeling career in the mid-1990s after being discovered at a shopping mall in Brazil at age 14.

She debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week in 1996 and quickly became a top model, gracing the covers of major fashion magazines like Vogue multiple times.

In 2000, Bündchen signed a $25 million contract with Victoria’s Secret, making her one of the highest-paid models in the world.

She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006 and is credited with pioneering the “horse walk” modeling technique and helping end the “heroin chic” era of modeling.

By 2004, Bündchen was the highest-paid model according to Forbes, and she has appeared on over 1,200 magazine covers throughout her career.

Also Read: Kari Lake Siblings: A Look at the Politician’s Siblings Squad

Bündchen has also ventured into acting, with small roles in films like Taxi and The Devil Wears Prada.

In addition to her modeling work, Bündchen has been involved in various philanthropic and environmental initiatives, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme since 2009 and championing causes like water conservation and forest recovery in her home country of Brazil.

Divorce from Tom Brady

Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years, from 2009 to 2022.

The couple met on a blind date in 2006 and quickly fell in love, getting married in 2009.

Over the years, there were reports of strain in their marriage, with Bündchen feeling that Brady prioritized his NFL career over their family.

In 2020, Brady opened up about the impact his career had on his marriage, saying Bündchen felt he wasn’t doing his “part for the family”.

In August 2022, there were reports of an “epic fight” between the couple, and by October 2022, they had both hired divorce lawyers.

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022, stating they had “amicably” finalized it. Bündchen has since opened up about the divorce, calling it “heartbreaking” and like the “death of a dream”.

However, she says she has no regrets and is focused on co-parenting their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with Brady.

Bündchen has also expressed that she is open to finding love again, while Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk since their divorce.

Net worth

Bündchen’s estimated net worth is $400 million, making her one of the wealthiest models globally.

Her wealth stems from a successful modeling career, brand partnerships, book sales and entrepreneurial ventures like her eco-friendly skincare line.