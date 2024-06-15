Connecting a PS4 controller to your PS4 console allows you to enjoy gaming with enhanced control and flexibility. Whether you’re replacing a controller, pairing a new one, or using it wirelessly, this guide will walk you through the straightforward process of how to connect ps4 controller to ps4.

Step-by-Step Guide to Connect PS4 Controller to PS4

Ensure your PS4 console and PS4 controller are both fully charged. If using a new controller, make sure it’s charged using a USB cable and a power source such as a computer or wall adapter. Power on your PS4 console by pressing the power button on the front until it beeps and the light bar turns on. Using your existing controller or the power button on the console, navigate to the PS4’s home screen. Take the micro USB cable that came with your PS4 controller or any compatible micro USB cable. Connect one end to the controller and the other end to one of the USB ports on the front of the PS4 console. Press the PS button (the circular button with the PlayStation logo) in the center of the controller. The light bar on the controller will start flashing, indicating it’s searching for a connection. After a few seconds, the controller will pair with the PS4 console automatically. The light bar on the controller will change from flashing to a steady color, indicating it’s connected. Once connected, test the controller by navigating the PS4 menu using the joystick and buttons. Ensure all controls respond correctly. If you prefer a wireless connection, ensure your PS4 console and controller are both powered on. From the PS4 home screen, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth Devices. Select “Wireless Controller” from the list and follow the on-screen instructions to pair the controller wirelessly. If your controller’s battery is low during gameplay, you can continue playing by connecting the controller to the PS4 console with a USB cable while you play. This charges the controller and allows uninterrupted gaming. To disconnect the controller, simply turn off the PS4 console, unplug the USB cable, or go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth Devices and select “Forget Device” for the Wireless Controller option.

Also Read: How To Cancel Telkom Contract