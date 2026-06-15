FNB Online Banking allows customers to manage their accounts, make payments, transfer money, and access various banking services from a computer or mobile device. Before you can use these features, you need to activate your online banking profile. Learning how to activate FNB Online Banking helps you access your account securely and conveniently whenever you need it.
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Visit the FNB Website
Start by opening the official FNB website on your computer or mobile browser.
Look for the Online Banking registration or activation option.
- Open the FNB website
- Select Online Banking registration
- Ensure you are on the official site
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Enter Your Account Information
You will be asked to provide details to verify your identity and link your banking profile.
Make sure the information matches your bank records.
- Enter your account or card details
- Provide your ID or passport number if required
- Verify your personal information
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Create Login Credentials
Once your identity has been confirmed, create your username and password.
Choose credentials that are secure and easy for you to remember.
- Create a unique username
- Set a strong password
- Avoid sharing your login details
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Complete Security Verification
FNB may send a one-time password (OTP) or use another verification method to confirm your identity.
Follow the instructions carefully to complete activation.
- Enter the OTP received on your phone
- Complete any additional security checks
- Confirm the activation request
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Log In and Start Using Online Banking
After activation is complete, you can log in to your FNB Online Banking account.
You will then have access to a range of banking services.
- Sign in using your new credentials
- Review your account information
- Start using available banking features
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