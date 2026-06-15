eWallet is a convenient money transfer service that allows people to send and receive money without needing a traditional bank account. If you have received an eWallet payment, you may need to activate or access the funds before you can withdraw or use them. Learning how to activate eWallet helps ensure that you can access your money quickly and securely.
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Receive the eWallet SMS
When someone sends you money through eWallet, you will receive an SMS containing important transaction details.
This message will include instructions for accessing the funds.
- Check your phone for the eWallet notification
- Read the message carefully
- Keep the SMS for reference
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Dial the eWallet Access Number
Use the number provided in the SMS to access the eWallet service.
Follow the prompts displayed on your phone.
- Dial the specified USSD code
- Select the appropriate menu options
- Follow the instructions provided
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Create or Enter Your PIN
You may be required to create a new PIN or enter a PIN supplied with the transaction.
This PIN protects your funds and confirms your identity.
- Choose a secure PIN if required
- Memorize the PIN and keep it private
- Do not share it with others
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Confirm Access to the Funds
Once your PIN has been set or verified, you should be able to access the money.
You can then choose how you want to use the funds.
- Check the available balance
- Confirm the transaction details
- Ensure the amount is correct
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Withdraw or Use the Money
After activation, you can withdraw cash at participating ATMs or use other available eWallet services.
The options available may depend on the service provider.
- Withdraw cash if needed
- Follow the on-screen instructions
- Keep your transaction records safe
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