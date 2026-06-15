Activating your Discovery Bank card is an important step before you can start making purchases, withdrawing cash, or using other card features. Discovery Bank allows cardholders to manage and activate their cards through the mobile banking app, making the process quick and convenient. Learning how to activate a Discovery Bank card helps ensure your card is ready for secure use as soon as you receive it.

Before activating your card, make sure you have access to the Discovery Bank app.

Log in using your registered banking credentials.

Download the Discovery Bank app if needed

Sign in to your account

Ensure your account is fully registered

Open the Cards Section

Once logged in, navigate to the cards section within the app.

This area allows you to manage all your Discovery Bank cards and card settings.

Tap the “Cards” option

Select the card you want to activate

Review the card details

Activate the Card

Follow the on-screen prompts to activate your new card.

You may be asked to verify your identity during the process.

Select the activation option

Complete any required verification steps

Confirm the activation request

Set or Confirm Your PIN

After activation, you may need to create or confirm your card PIN.

This PIN will be used for purchases and ATM transactions.

Choose a secure PIN

Avoid easily guessed numbers

Keep your PIN confidential

Test and Start Using Your Card

Once activation is complete, your card should be ready for use.

You can begin using it for purchases, withdrawals, and digital wallet services where applicable.

Check for activation confirmation

Make a small purchase if desired

Monitor transactions through the app

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