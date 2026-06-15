Close Menu
    Button
    HOW-TO

    How to Activate a Discovery Bank Card

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How to Activate a Discovery Bank Card

    Activating your Discovery Bank card is an important step before you can start making purchases, withdrawing cash, or using other card features. Discovery Bank allows cardholders to manage and activate their cards through the mobile banking app, making the process quick and convenient. Learning how to activate a Discovery Bank card helps ensure your card is ready for secure use as soon as you receive it.

    1. Download and Log In to the Discovery Bank App

    Before activating your card, make sure you have access to the Discovery Bank app.

    Log in using your registered banking credentials.

    • Download the Discovery Bank app if needed
    • Sign in to your account
    • Ensure your account is fully registered

    1. Open the Cards Section

    Once logged in, navigate to the cards section within the app.

    This area allows you to manage all your Discovery Bank cards and card settings.

    • Tap the “Cards” option
    • Select the card you want to activate
    • Review the card details

    1. Activate the Card

    Follow the on-screen prompts to activate your new card.

    You may be asked to verify your identity during the process.

    • Select the activation option
    • Complete any required verification steps
    • Confirm the activation request

    1. Set or Confirm Your PIN

    After activation, you may need to create or confirm your card PIN.

    This PIN will be used for purchases and ATM transactions.

    • Choose a secure PIN
    • Avoid easily guessed numbers
    • Keep your PIN confidential

    1. Test and Start Using Your Card

    Once activation is complete, your card should be ready for use.

    You can begin using it for purchases, withdrawals, and digital wallet services where applicable.

    • Check for activation confirmation
    • Make a small purchase if desired
    • Monitor transactions through the app

    Also Read: How Long to Hike Table Mountain in South Africa

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.