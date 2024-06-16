Sabina Joy Owner Gerald Gikonyo Dies at Age of 110

Billionaire Gerald Gikonyo, a founder of Rwathia Distributors, passed away at over 110 years old on Thursday due to complications related to old age, while at his home on Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue.

Known for his investments in real estate and the liquor business, he owned properties like Magomano and Timboroa hotels.

A polygamist with four wives and 23 children, he claimed over 300 grandchildren. Gikonyo, who avoided modern health advice and never learned to drive, was recognized as a VIP by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, exempting him from city fees.

His passing was mourned by Equity Bank boss James Mwangi and former boss Peter Munga, highlighting his legacy in the investment world.

Gikonyo’s early life included working as a farm help at age six and moving to Nairobi at 12 to work for the Kenya Coffee Planters Union.

Our sincere condolonces to the family of mzee Gerald Gikonyo Kanyuira