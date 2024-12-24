Karua Accuses Ruto of Leading Covert Abduction Squad

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of being behind a series of abductions witnessed in Kenya over the past six months.

Karua sensationally claimed during an interview with Citizen TV that Ruto is running a covert “killer gang” made up of foreigners and select Kenyans drawn from the military and outside the police force.

There was no immediate comment from State House over the claims.

Karua did not mince words, pointing the finger squarely at President Ruto, claiming that only the Head of State could lead such an operation.

“I believe that William Ruto is behind the abductions, because you cannot mention the state and fail to mention who is at the helm,” Karua stated. She claimed that the abduction squad is made up of both Kenyans and foreigners, including people from Uganda and Burundi, many of whom have military experience.

“The squad operates outside the police force. Their command is independent, and only Ruto can tell us who these people are. No wonder they don’t introduce themselves when abducting citizens,” Karua said.

Karua also brought up the case of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who she claimed was arrested in Kenya by Ugandan military operatives working with Kenyan authorities.

“These foreign mercenaries cross our borders without documentation or extradition protocols. This is gangster-style abduction facilitated by the government. William Ruto has violated the law,” she asserted.

She accused Ruto for purportedly targeting young people who express dissent online, particularly through satire.

“He would not be abducting young people just because they created satire on social media. It’s not a criminal offense; it might be distasteful, but it’s not worth harming them over,” Karua said.

She urged Ruto to develop thicker skin, saying, “If you want to sit in the highest position in this country, you must arm yourself with asbestos.” Don’t easily catch fire.”

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja responded to the allegations by defending the National Police Service’s professionalism.

“Police do not abduct; we arrest. When we arrest, we take suspects to court. If there is a case of abduction reported at our police stations, ours is to investigate and ensure justice is served,” Kanja said.

The IG dismissed claims that police officers are involved in abductions, stating, “How are you abducted by a police officer in uniform? There’s a difference between formal arrest and abduction. Those who abduct commit crimes and deserve to be taken to court. Ours is to uphold the law.”

Kanja emphasised the collaborative nature of Kenya’s security apparatus, revealing that the police collaborate closely with agencies such as the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“Security is not just about the police; it is a collective effort. We depend on intelligence to keep the country safe,” he said.

More than 60 people are missing after being abducted post June 25 anti government protests.

This came as a family in Embu claimed that their kin is missing after being abducted by armed men.

Another man identified as Peter Muteti is missing after his abduction for allegedly posting an AI generated picture offensive to Ruto.

The family in Embu has come out demanding for the release of their son, Billy Mwangi, who was allegedly abducted in the same manner on Saturday afternoon.

Mwangi’s family says he was forcibly taken away from a barber shop by four armed men who wore masks and were traveling in a double cabin pick up before speeding off towards the Embu-Nairobi Highway.

The incident has sparked fear not just among family members who received the information from a witness but also residents who witnessed the drama unfold in broad daylight.

The controversy surrounding abductions in Kenya has reignited fears about the resurgence of extrajudicial practices to silence government critics.