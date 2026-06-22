Karua blocked from entering Uganda, lawyers’ body says

Leading Kenyan lawyer and former Justice Minister Martha Karua has been blocked from entering Uganda and ordered to return home, according to the Uganda Law Society.

Karua had just arrived at the Entebbe airport to join a team defending her Ugandan lawyer colleague Erias Lukwago, with whom they have been representing detained opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who is on trial for treason.

Lukwago was himself charged with a treason-related offence last week, and his bail hearing had been due on Monday.

Ugandan authorities did not give a reason for blocking Karua, although Kenya’s Law Society President Charles Kanjama, who had travelled with her, was allowed in.

Kanjama said it was “of particular concern” that Karua was blocked, despite her travelling “for the same matter and in the same professional capacity” as himself.

“It is difficult to understand why one member of a defence team should be admitted while another is turned away,” he said in a post on X, while calling on Ugandan authorities to explain their actions.

Karua had just arrived at the Entebbe airport to join a team defending her Ugandan lawyer colleague Erias Lukwago, with whom they have been representing detained opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who is on trial for treason.

Lukwago was himself charged with a treason-related offence last week, and his bail hearing had been due on Monday.

Ugandan authorities did not give a reason for blocking Karua, although Kenya’s Law Society President Charles Kanjama, who had travelled with her, was allowed in.

Kanjama said it was “of particular concern” that Karua was blocked, despite her travelling “for the same matter and in the same professional capacity” as himself.

“It is difficult to understand why one member of a defence team should be admitted while another is turned away,” he said in a post on X, while calling on Ugandan authorities to explain their actions.

She was also deported from Tanzania last year to prevent her from attending the court case of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who also faces treason charges.

By BBC News