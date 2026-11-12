Kasuku Unveils New Brand Identity, ‘Dream. Learn. Become.’

Kenyan stationery brand Kasuku has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and new positioning, “Dream. Learn. Become.”, as it seeks to deepen its connection with education and inspire children to pursue their aspirations.

The new identity was unveiled during a relaunch event at Mövenpick Hotel, Westlands, Nairobi, attended by members of the media, education stakeholders, partners, and other guests.

The rebrand marks a new chapter for Kasuku, which has been part of Kenyan students’ learning journeys for more than six decades.

“For more than 60 years, Kasuku has been part of Kenyan students’ learning journeys, supporting everyday moments of writing, creativity and expression. The refreshed positioning builds on this heritage and broadens the brand’s story beyond stationery, placing children’s dreams, learning and future potential at its heart,” said Asitha Samaraweera, CEO Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd.

According to Samaraweera, the new positioning reflects the progression of a child from imagining possibilities, through learning, to becoming the person they aspire to be.

“Dream. Learn. Become. reflects the journey of a child: imagining what is possible, developing through learning, and growing into the person they aspire to be. Kasuku believes that every child deserves to dream boldly, create freely and shape a future they believe in.”

He added: “Kasuku has been part of children’s learning journeys for generations. Now, we want to keep showing up with products they trust and a belief in all they can dream, learn and become.”

While Kasuku’s visual identity has been updated, the company said its commitment to quality and reliable stationery products remains unchanged.

The brand will continue serving learners, parents and teachers while seeking new ways to bring its purpose to life through its products, initiatives and engagement with the education community.

As part of the renewed positioning, Kasuku is also set to launch Share Your Dream, an initiative that will give children an opportunity to share their aspirations and inspire each other.

“As part of this next chapter, Kasuku will soon introduce Share Your Dream, an initiative that will invite children to share their dreams and inspire one another. The initiative will be an early expression of Kasuku’s wider purpose and its belief that every child’s aspirations deserve to be heard and encouraged,” Samaraweera said.

The initiative is expected to be one of the first expressions of Kasuku’s broader brand purpose as the stationery company seeks to remain relevant to a new generation of learners.