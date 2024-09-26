Kasyoki Named the New Nairobi Region DCI Boss in Changes

Immediate former Eastern Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) Benson Kasyoki took over as the new RCIO for Nairobi on Wednesday September 25 in changes announced.

The director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin named Kasyoki as the new Nairobi RCIO in the changes.

Kasyoki replaced Njeru Nthiga who moved to Western in the same capacity.

The new Eastern RCIO is Benard Korir who had been in the same position in Western region while George Kisaka took over in Nyanza.

The changes in Nairobi come in the wake of ongoing investigations into killings and disappearances linked to the anti-government protests.

The DCI played a huge role in the incidents, investigations so far show.

The DCI has several departments and is seen as the backbone of the police.

The department has regional offices backed by those in counties, sub-counties and at times wards.

It also has special units that help them enhance their operations.

The main functions of the DCI include collection and provision of criminal intelligence, investigations on serious crimes including homicides, narcotics, money laundering and economic crimes, maintaining of law and order and detection and prevention of crime.

They also apprehend offenders, maintain criminal records, coordinate country Interpol Affairs, and carry out investigations of matters that may be referred to it by the Independent Police Oversight Authority.