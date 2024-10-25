Kate Bush Hints At New Music While Launching Short Film For War-Affected Children

Iconic singer Kate Bush, known for her reclusive nature and powerful music, recently told the BBC that she is “very keen” to start working on new music.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Bush revealed that she has “lots of ideas” and is eager to return to her creative roots after a long break.

Her last studio album, 50 Words for Snow, came out in 2011, and since then, she’s only released live and compilation albums.

In a rare interview with Emma Barnett, Bush also launched a new project—a four-minute animated film titled Little Shrew.

The black-and-white short, set to her song Snowflake, was created to raise funds for War Child, a charity supporting children impacted by conflict.

Bush explained that she began working on the film shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wanting to highlight the struggles of children affected by war.

She chose to feature a shrew as the main character, believing viewers would empathize more deeply with an animal facing hardship.

Reflecting on today’s turbulent world, the 66-year-old artist said, “I think we’ve all been through very difficult times…these are dark times that we’re living in.”

She spoke about the lasting effects of the pandemic, the impact of ongoing conflicts, and the feeling of moving from one crisis to another, adding that many people are worn out from the challenges of recent years.

Asked about future projects, Bush mentioned that she has been busy with archive work, including redesigning her website and compiling a book of lyrics. While not currently working on new music, she hopes to dive back into it soon. “Particularly over the last year, I’ve felt really ready to start doing something new,” she shared.

When Barnett mentioned David Gilmour’s suggestion that she perform live again, Bush laughed, saying, “I’m not there yet.”