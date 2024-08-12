Kate del Castillo Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Kate del Castillo Negrete Trillo, born on October 23, 1972, is a prominent Mexican-American actress known for her roles in telenovelas and films.

She gained fame at 19 in Muchachitas and achieved international recognition with La Reina del Sur and Ingobernable.

Del Castillo has also starred in Under the Same Moon and Bad Boys for Life and is an activist against human trafficking.

She owns a tequila brand and has produced various projects, including documentaries about her encounters with drug lord Joaquín Guzmán.

Siblings

Kate comes from a family with a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Her siblings, Verónica del Castillo and Ponciano del Castillo, have also made their mark in this field.

Verónica del Castillo, Kate’s older sister, was born in 1967.

She is a journalist and television anchor known for her work on various Mexican news and entertainment programs.

Verónica has hosted shows like Ventaneando and Hoy and has also served as a correspondent for Univision in the United States, where she has gained a reputation for her insightful reporting.

Ponciano del Castillo is Kate’s half-brother from her father’s side.

He is an actor who has appeared in several Mexican television series and films.

Some of his notable works include roles in popular telenovelas such as Marimar and Amigas y Rivales.

His contributions to the industry have added to the family’s artistic legacy.

Both Verónica and Ponciano share the same father as Kate, Eric del Castillo. Eric is a veteran actor in Mexican cinema, known for his roles in classic films and telenovelas.

With a career that spans several decades, he has appeared in over 100 productions since the 1950s, establishing himself as a respected figure in the industry.

Career

del Castillo began her acting career at the age of 11, debuting in the telenovela Las doce princesas.

She gained significant recognition with her role in Muchachitas, which propelled her to stardom in Mexico.

Her breakthrough in the U.S. came with the film Under the Same Moon, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in U.S. history.

Del Castillo is best known for her portrayal of Teresa Mendoza in the acclaimed series La Reina del Sur, which garnered record viewership and has been adapted into various formats, including an English-language version.

She has also starred in other notable projects, such as Weeds, Ingobernable, and Bad Boys for Life.

In addition to acting, she is a producer and activist, focusing on human rights issues, particularly human trafficking.

She launched her tequila brand, Honor del Castillo, in 2015 and has received multiple awards for her contributions to film and humanitarian efforts.

Awards and accolades

del Castillo has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

She won the Best Young Actress award in 1995 for her role in Imperio de Cristal and the Best Actress award in 2006 for American Visa.

Her performance in La Reina del Sur earned her the Best Actress award in 2008, further solidifying her status as a leading actress.

In addition to her acting awards, del Castillo has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts, receiving various humanitarian awards and the key to the City of Los Angeles.

She was also named one of the 25 most influential women in 2011 and has served as an ambassador for the Mexican Commission on Human Rights, focusing on combatting human trafficking.

Her work has made her a prominent figure both in entertainment and activism.