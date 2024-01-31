KCB Announces Sh65 Million Investment in Second KCB East Africa Golf Tour

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has pledged a substantial investment of Sh65 million for the second installment of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, set to commence this weekend at Mombasa Golf Club. The extensive 11-month series encompasses 24 amateur legs, spanning twenty counties in Kenya and four East African countries—Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda, each hosting two tournaments.

— KCB Group (@KCBGroup) January 31, 2024

The Kenyan leg of the tour will traverse various locations, including Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Nakuru, Limuru, Nyanza, Machakos, Thika, Ruiru Sports Club, Kericho, Nyeri, Railway, Nandi Bears, Great Rift Valley, Sigona, Kitale, Kisii, Leisure, Vipingo Ridge, and Malindi Golf Club. The grand finale in December anticipates the participation of 168 golfers from the region, a significant increase from last year’s 116 players.

Rosalind Gichuru, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, expressed the bank’s commitment to expanding the sport and providing opportunities for emerging golfers. Aligned with their brand purpose “For People. For Better.,” the initiative aims to open doors for individuals, businesses, and communities to fulfill their potential.

KCB has dedicated over KShs. 400 million in golf sponsorships over the past decade, aiming to elevate the sport to an elite level and cultivate a competitive talent pool for local and regional tournaments. Additionally, the bank plans to introduce environmentally friendly LPG solutions across the golf clubs on the tour route, addressing climate change concerns and promoting sustainable practices.

Partnering with Beulah City Ltd, a property firm, KCB has secured a unique hole-in-one prize for each leg of the 2024 tour—an apartment valued at KShs. 2.1 million from the Ikhaya Beulah Genesis project. Last year’s edition attracted over 1500 participants, including 800 juniors and ladies participating in concurrent clinics. The 2024 tour aims to involve 3000 golfers, including 1000 juniors and 500 ladies.