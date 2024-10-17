KCB Bank Group and Invest International Partner to Launch the Dutch Desk 

KCB Bank Group and Invest International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Dutch Desk.

Officials said the move is aimed to enhance trade and investment ties between Kenya and the Netherlands.

The new platform will provide tailored financial solutions for Dutch businesses looking to enter or expand operations in Kenya, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in key sectors.

The Dutch Desk will offer a comprehensive suite of financial services, including the opening of local accounts, working capital funding, trade financing, investment loans, and long-term financing for Kenyan importers.

This initiative, according to officials is designed to create an enabling environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), promoting job creation and accelerated growth for Dutch startups and businesses operating in Kenya.

Further, as part of the broader Kenya-Netherlands cooperation framework, the Netherlands and Kenyan governments are developing a Declaration of Intent (DoI) to support priority infrastructure projects in sectors such as water, coastal infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The focus will be on advancing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in these sectors to drive Kenya’s sustainable development goals.

Various key PPP projects have already been identified.

These projects will advance to the next phase with support from the Kenyan government, Invest International, and other stakeholders, contributing to Kenya’s infrastructure development.

These efforts align with strategic global initiatives, such as the Global Gateway Initiative, Northern Corridor Development, and Cool Logistics.

“By addressing Kenya’s critical infrastructure needs, the Kenya-Netherlands partnership will promote sustainable development, economic growth, and regional integration,” Dutch’s First Secretary Political Affairs and Press Iris Loonen said.