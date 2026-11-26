KCB Bank has renewed its commitment to strengthening road safety awareness and supporting interventions aimed at reducing road traffic deaths and injuries across Africa.

The bank says it will progressively implement internal road safety standards aligned with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Road Safety Index, working with partners including AA Kenya.

The commitment was reaffirmed during the Africa Road Safety Conference 2026, jointly hosted by the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) in Nairobi under the theme, “Global Plan for the Decade of Action and a Stocktake of Implementation in the African Region.”

The conference comes as African countries seek to accelerate implementation of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, which targets a 50 per cent reduction in road traffic deaths and injuries.

KCB’s road safety agenda received a further boost in April 2026 when the bank became the first organisation in Africa to join the Global Road Safety Partnership. The partnership is expected to enable KCB to use its regional footprint, financial expertise and networks to support road safety awareness, advocacy, knowledge sharing and practical interventions across East and Central Africa.

Speaking during the conference, KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai said road safety remains a major socioeconomic concern requiring sustained investment in public awareness, responsible road use, safer infrastructure and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

She said these efforts are aligned with the African Road Safety Action Plan 2021–2030 as well as United Nations Sustainable Development Goal targets 3.6 and 11.2.

“Every life lost on our roads represents a family deprived of a loved one, a community losing a productive member and an economy losing valuable human potential. As a regional financial institution whose business is closely connected to the movement of people, goods and services, we believe that road safety awareness must become part of our everyday conversations and collective responsibility,” Annastacia said.

The urgency of the initiative is underscored by the scale of road crashes globally. The press release states that road traffic crashes claim approximately 1.19 million lives annually, with Africa accounting for only about 2–3 per cent of the global vehicle fleet but bearing approximately 19–24 per cent of global road traffic deaths.

The economic impact is also significant, with road crashes estimated to cost African economies up to 3–5 per cent of GDP through deaths, injuries, lost productivity and pressure on healthcare systems.

The Government is also pursuing measures to address the challenge. Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir said the Government remains committed to accelerating implementation of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024–2028.

The plan provides a framework for strengthening road safety management, improving enforcement, promoting safer road infrastructure and encouraging responsible road use.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility that cannot be left to government alone. We welcome partnerships such as the collaboration between KCB Group and the Global Road Safety Partnership, which demonstrate the important role the private sector can play in advancing public awareness, mobilising resources and supporting sustainable road safety solutions,” Chirchir noted.

KCB said the renewed commitment builds on its IMPACT ZERO road safety agenda, which seeks to reduce loss of life on the roads and is anchored on the principle that “Every safer journey is a future protected.”

The initiative focuses on three pillars: Advocacy, Innovation and Literacy, positioning road safety as part of the bank’s broader commitment to safer mobility and sustainable development.