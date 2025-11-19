KCB Group Q3 Profit Rises to Sh47.3 Billion as Assets Hit Sh2.04 Trillion

KCB Group Plc posted a net profit of Sh47.3 billion for the nine months to September 2025, supported by stronger lending, improved cost controls, and solid contributions from its regional subsidiaries.

The Group’s asset base rose 2.6% to Sh2.04 trillion, with underlying growth of 10.9% after adjusting for the sale of National Bank of Kenya. Gross loans increased 7% to Sh1.24 trillion, reflecting strategic focus on construction, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and water.

Regional units—excluding KCB Bank Kenya—accounted for 35% of profit before tax and 31.3% of total assets, underlining the growing importance of the Group’s cross-border footprint. Non-banking subsidiaries also recorded strong gains, led by bancassurance and investment services.

Revenue for the period grew 4.5% to Sh149.4 billion, supported by a 12.4% rise in net interest income. Non-interest income, which came under pressure from reduced FX flows and branch closures in Eastern DRC, closed at Sh45.1 billion, making up 30.2% of total revenue. The new mobile banking app launched mid-year helped stabilize digital-driven income streams.

Operating expenses rose 2.0%, below inflation, improving the cost-to-income ratio to 46.2%. Deposits closed at Sh1.52 trillion, while the NPL ratio eased to 17.8% following recovery efforts and the NBK disposal.

Capital buffers remained well above regulatory thresholds, with total capital at 19.6% of risk-weighted assets and liquidity at 46.7%. Shareholder returns stood at 21.6% ROE and 3.1% ROA.

KCB expects a strong full-year close, supported by resilient regional operations, continued digital uptake, and a stable funding base.

Key developments during the period included a Sh13 billion dividend payout, a proposed minority investment in Pesapal Limited, a partnership with Invest Kenya to support foreign investors, expanded green financing, and a joint funding arrangement with Afreximbank to support investors in the Vipingo SEZ.