Celebrating the Lives of Fallen Heroes: KDF Announces Burial and Memorial Service Dates

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has released the schedule for memorial services and funerals honoring the soldiers who lost their lives in a helicopter accident alongside General Francis Ogolla.

10 officers perished in a crash involving a Huey UH -1 helicopter tail no. KAF 1501 at Sindar, Kaben in Elgeiyo Marakwet County on Thursday.

“Following the tragic air crash, KDF has, together with the families of our departed comrades, continued to plan and participate in memorial services and burial ceremonies. This is done guided by military protocols and honours, the wishes of the fallen comrade and their family. Officers and service members have been assigned to support the families during this phase of mourning,” KDF stated.

To date, three soldiers have been laid to rest, including General Francis Ogolla (Chief of Defence Forces), Brigadier Swale Saidi (Brigade Commander, Engineers Brigade), and Captain Mohamed Sora (Pilot, No. 53 Squadron).

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will conduct a requiem mass at Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

Subsequently, Sergeant Rose Nyawira, a KDF photographer, will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Kagio Village, Kirinyaga County.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, Senior Sergeant John Mureithi, an air technician stationed at the Moi Air Base, will be laid to rest in Kirimunge Village, Kanyeki Location, Kirinyaga County.

Colonel Duncan Keitany, serving as Colonel Operations at the Defence Headquarters, will be buried on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Saos Village, Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

Similarly, Major George Magondu, a Pilot based at the Moi Air Base, will be honored with a funeral service on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Karemeno Village, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.

Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, serving as a works maintenance officer at the Defence Headquarters Infrastructure department, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Kabkorio village, Sarora Location, Nandi North Sub County, Nandi County.

Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, who served as personal security for Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, will be honored with a burial ceremony on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Ndiwo Village, West Alego Location, Siaya County.

Lastly, Captain Hillary Litali, who held the position of aide-de-camp to the Chief of Defence Forces, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Ndalu Scheme, Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County.

“May the Almighty Lord, accept them in heaven and keep them in eternal peace May the Lord comfort all those who were close and dear to our departed comrades. Fare Thee Well Comrades Our Deepest Condolences.”