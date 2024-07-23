fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    KDF Deployed to Manage Gen Z Protests in Pipeline Along Outering Road

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) officers have been deployed to the Pipeline area along Outering Road to assist the police in managing ongoing Gen Z protests. The move aims to enhance security and ensure order amidst the demonstrations.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Rebecca Miano Withdraws Attorney General Nomination Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

    KDF Deployed to Manage Gen Z Protests in Pipeline Along Outering Road

     
    Waqo Named New KEMSA CEO in Changes 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X