Keep corruption out of Mumias Sugar Company, Mudavadi says 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Monday warned the new management of Mumias Sugar company and local leaders to keep corruption out of the management of the sugar mill.

Mudavadi said corruption poses a severe existential threat to the aspirations of the employees, cane farmers and the community.

Speaking in Mumias where he had accompanied President William Ruto during the launch of the issuance of bonuses for sugarcane farmers, Mudavadi noted that graft led to the collapse of Mumias Sugar Company and affected thousands of livelihoods that were dependent on the sugar milling factory.

“All this was as a result of mismanagement of resources and swindling of funds through unscrupulous ways by individuals who didn’t mean well for the employees and farmers,” he added.

He said corruption is both expensive and painful as it has led to the collapse of industries and institutions and affected the growth of the economy.

Giving an example of Mumias Sugar Company he said it has taken years to see Mumias Sugar bounce back to its feet.

“The patience farmers have displayed over the years since the collapse of the Mumias Sugar Company is unbearable. I deeply appreciate the resilience and unwavering determination they had to bear with as they endured the tough times.”

He has called on all Kenyans to desist from engaging in corrupt activities at all costs.

He noted that the revamping of the sugar mill will bring good tidings to the investors, farmers, business people and contribute to the growth of the country’s GDP in terms of revenue collection.

“The roaring back of Mumias Sugar Company will bring money into people’s pockets, for farmers, businesses, investors which will eventually help the government on taxes. It will also help in improving the country’s sugar production. Investors will now get best returns while farmers and employees get their favourable share of the input they give,” said Mudavadi.

“Today marks a historic moment as we roll out the first-ever bonuses for sugarcane farmers. I thank President Ruto for his relentless efforts in ensuring that the iconic roar of Mumias Sugar Company’s machines is once again producing the natural sweetness that belongs on our retail shelves and in our homes.”

Mudavadi who was once the minister for agriculture during the late president Moi’s regime said the government is committed to creating a thriving environment with forward-thinking policies that will empower investors and sugarcane farmers to work hand in hand towards the revival of the sugar industry across the country.

He said through government interventions like the subsidized fertilizer programme, farmers will benefit in a big way.

Mudavadi said Monday’s experience to the farmers as the first recipients of Sugar bonuses, is a sign of a new beginning not only in the sugar sector but at large in the agricultural sector.

He however regretted that corruption has also affected other big government and public projects denying Kenyans income and jobs while a few individuals pocket large amounts of money from the sweat of innocent citizens.

He also called on the people of Western Kenya to remain steadfast and support the governments’ policies and programmes under the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda which is the foundation of President Ruto’s administration manifesto for a better Kenya.

“We need to be strategic as a people and work with President Ruto for us to move forward together as a united people and as a united Kenya. Now the President is not only my boss but also my party leader and when I decide, I am always strategic.” noted Mudavadi.