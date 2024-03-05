Kelly Osbourne Siblings: Unpacking the Singer’s Family Lineage

Kelly Osbourne, born on October 27, 1984, is an English television personality, singer, actress, model and fashion designer.

She is the daughter of famous rock star Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Kelly gained recognition through her various talents in acting, singing and presenting.

Recently, she has been in the spotlight for her relationship with Sid Wilson, a member of the band Slipknot.

The couple started dating in January 2022 and welcomed their first child less than a year later.

Kelly has carved out her own identity in the entertainment industry and continues to be a prominent figure in popular culture.

Siblings

Kelly has an elder sister named Aimee and a younger brother named Jack.

Additionally, from her father Ozzy Osbourne’s first marriage, she has two half-siblings; Jessica Hobbs and Louis John Osbourne.

Aimee, who is 37 years old, has previously discussed her relationship with her siblings Kelly and Jack.

Additionally, Kelly herself has also shared insights into her current relationship with her older sister Aimée and her other siblings.

Jack Osbourne

Jack, born on November 8, 1985, in London, England, is a British-American media personality, producer and actor.

He gained fame through his appearance on MTV’s reality series, The Osbournes, alongside his family.

Jack has been involved in various projects as a producer and actor, including works like Austin Powers in Goldmember and Ozzy Osbourne: Life Won’t Wait.

His career spans both behind the scenes as a producer and in front of the camera as an actor.

Aimee Osbourne

Aimee was born on September 2, 1983, in London, England.

She is known for her work in projects like Untitled Ozzy Osbourne/Sharon Osbourne Project and ARO: Raining Gold.

Aimee chose not to participate in the reality show The Osbournes, expressing a desire for privacy and to develop independently from her family’s fame.

She has a successful music career as the lead singer of the synth-pop band ARO, debuting with the single, Raining Gold, in 2015.

Also Read: Harry Styles Siblings: Exploring the Singer’s Family Ties

Parents

Kelly is the daughter of famous rock star Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy is a well-known musician and former lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Sharon is a television personality, talent manager and businesswoman.

Kelly’s parents have been supportive of her career and have given her valuable advice, such as emphasizing the importance of self-care and focusing on her child instead of herself.

Career

Kelly has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry.

She gained initial fame through the reality show, The Osbournes, and later became a presenter and judge on shows like Fashion Police and Project Runway.

Kelly released her first music album titled Shut Up, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

She also ventured into fashion with a rock-inspired line called Stiletto Killers.

Additionally, Kelly participated as a celebrity contestant on Dancing With The Stars and finished in third place.

She co-hosted a podcast called The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show with Jeff Beacher.

Despite facing struggles with addiction, Kelly has consistently worked on herself to lead a life of sobriety, inspiring others with her journey.

Throughout her career, she has showcased her talents as a singer, actress, model, and television show host.

Kelly’s career has been marked by various achievements, from music to fashion and television, demonstrating her versatility and determination in the entertainment industry.