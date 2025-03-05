Kelsey Mitchell Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the WNBA Player

Kelsey Mitchell is an American professional basketball player born on November 12, 1995, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A standout guard for the Indiana Fever in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Mitchell has become known for her electrifying offensive game and relentless work ethic.

Raised in a sports-driven family, she honed her skills from a young age under the guidance of her father, Mark Mitchell, a respected basketball coach who passed away in March 2024 at age 56.

Kelsey’s journey from Cincinnati’s Princeton High School to the WNBA spotlight is a testament to her talent and determination.

Siblings

Kelsey is one of four siblings, each of whom has left their mark in the world of sports.

She has twin older brothers, Kevin and Cameron Mitchell, born three years earlier, and a twin sister, Chelsea Mitchell.

The Mitchell household was a hub of athletic energy, with basketball often at the center.

Kevin Mitchell, a multi-sport athlete, excelled in soccer, earning a spot in Team USA Development camps during his youth.

He later transitioned to basketball, playing collegiately at Indiana University Southeast alongside his twin brother, Cameron.

Kevin’s athletic versatility and competitive spirit were early influences on Kelsey.

Cameron Mitchell, known for his prowess on the football field, also turned to basketball in college, joining Kevin at IU Southeast.

His physicality and drive added to the competitive dynamic of the Mitchell siblings’ backyard games, where Kelsey often held her own despite being younger.

Chelsea Mitchell, Kelsey’s twin sister, mirrored her basketball journey in many ways. The two played together at Ohio State University, where Chelsea carved out her own path as a skilled player.

After her collegiate career, Chelsea pursued basketball overseas in Europe and has since transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach.

College career

Mitchell’s college career at Ohio State University (2014–2018) was nothing short of legendary.

Playing for the Buckeyes under head coach Kevin McGuff—and alongside her father as an assistant coach—she rewrote the record books.

Also Read: Sylvia Fowles Siblings: Get to Know the Fowles Siblings

Mitchell finished her collegiate tenure with 3,402 career points, making her the second-leading scorer in NCAA Division I history at the time, trailing only Kelsey Plum.

As a freshman in 2014–15, she scored 873 points, the second-most by a freshman in NCAA history, and set a single-season record with 127 three-pointers.

Her senior year saw her average 24.4 points per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Known for her scoring outbursts, Mitchell started all 139 games of her college career, showcasing her durability and consistency.

WNBA career

Drafted second overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Mitchell quickly established herself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

In her rookie season, she earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team alongside stars like A’ja Wilson.

Over seven seasons with the Fever, Mitchell has started 162 of 193 games, amassing 3,156 career points with a 41.6% field goal percentage as of the 2024 season.

Her breakout moments include setting a Fever single-game record with 38 points in 2019, a performance that also saw her sink nine three-pointers—a franchise high.

In 2022, she averaged career-highs of 18.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, and in 2024, she posted 19.2 points per game, helping the Fever return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Named a WNBA All-Star in 2023 and 2024, Mitchell has thrived alongside teammates like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

In January 2025, the Fever designated her as a core player, securing her with a supermax contract for the 2025 season, a move that underscores her value to the team.

Beyond the WNBA, Mitchell has competed internationally, playing for clubs like Egypt’s Al Ahly in 2019 and signing with China’s Shanxi Flame for the 2024–2025 season, further showcasing her global impact.

Accolades

Mitchell’s trophy case reflects her dominance at every level.

In college, she was a three-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2015, 2017, 2018), four-time First-Team All-Big Ten, and received the 2018 Dawn Staley Award, along with USBWA National Freshman of the Year honors in 2015 and multiple All-American nods.

In the WNBA, she’s a two-time All-Star (2023, 2024), earned a spot on the 2018 All-Rookie Team, won the 2023 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, and stands as the Fever’s all-time leader in three-pointers made.

From her high school days, she was a McDonald’s All-American (2014), Ohio Ms. Basketball (2014), and Princeton High School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,051 points.