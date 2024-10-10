KenGen Dams to Save Tana River as Rains Subside, Ensure Flows

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has assured communities living downstream of the Seven Forks Dams that water flow in the Tana River will remain steady, even as the country faces reduced rains.

At the same time, consumers of electricity in Kenya will continue enjoying the benefits of cheaper Hydroelectric Power (HEP) following KenGen’s deliberate move to implement a robust water management program which will ensure steady generation of HEP even as rains subside.

The NSE-listed energy generator says the strategic management of its large dams in the Eastern Region plays a critical role in regulating water levels, ensuring a consistent flow of the Tana River adding that without these interventions, the river could face severe depletion resulting from reduced rainfalls, affecting communities, agriculture, and wildlife that depend on its waters.

“Kenyans should be happy to know that the hydro generation has remained strong, helping to stabilize the cost of power and the various roles of the Seven Forks Hydroelectric Complex, which, as we have said before, shields communities downstream from flooding during heavy rains by holding the bulk of the water,” said KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Peter Njenga.

“Additionally, as we enter the reduced rains season, those who depend on water from the River should not be worried since we will be able to ensure steady flow of water from our dams.”

Thanks to KenGen’s robust water management program in the Seven Forks Dams, River Tana will continue to receive a steady flow of water as outflows from the five large dams.

As of 6 p.m. on October 8, 2024, water levels across the Seven Forks dams remained high as follows high with Masinga Dam which is the largest reservoir recording 1,055.00 meters above sea level (Masl), Kamburu Dam at 1,001.87 Masl, Gitaru Dam at 922.32 Masl, Kindaruma Dam at 779.75 Masl, and Kiambere Dam at 696.97 Masl.

According to latest reports from KenGen, all the major dams are at full capacity despite notably lo inflows into the system, with only 1.89 cubic meters per second (Cumecs) entering Masinga Dam and 5.37 Cumecs recorded at the Thiba River.

Njenga reiterated that the company’s strategic management of these reservoirs has prevented severe water shortages in the Tana River and helped cushion Kenyans against erratic water supply during the dry period.

He said KenGen’s diversified energy mix, which includes significant geothermal capacity, has been key in maintaining grid stability and powering the country during this time of reduced hydropower output.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that Kenyans continue to receive a reliable supply of power and that the water resources entrusted to us are managed sustainably,” said Njenga.

“Our hydropower plants, particularly those in the Seven Forks, are doing much more than generating power; they are regulating the flow of the Tana River and ensuring water availability for millions of people. At the same time, our geothermal plants in Olkaria and Eburru are providing steady baseload power, offsetting the low hydropower generation and ensuring grid stability.”

KenGen’s geothermal plants, which are not dependent on rainfall, currently provide a consistent source of power to the national grid, helping to buffer against the effects of erratic weather patterns.

Geothermal energy, which now contributes nearly 40% of power consumed by Kenyans, is part of Kenya’s broader strategy to address the impacts of climate change by reducing the country’s reliance on hydroelectric power, which is vulnerable to droughts.

By leveraging geothermal energy, KenGen is not only meeting demand but also supporting Kenya’s climate action goals through clean and renewable energy generation.

“Our long-term strategy is to build resilience against climate change impacts by increasing our geothermal capacity and investing in more sustainable energy solutions,” added Njenga.

“This approach is in line with Kenya’s commitment to climate action under the Paris Agreement and the country’s Vision 2030 development agenda.”

KenGen says it remains committed to its mandate of sustainable energy production while safeguarding critical water resources for current and future generations.

The company continues to innovate in water and energy management, including exploring ways to enhance its geothermal capacity and investing in additional renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Through these efforts, KenGen is positioning itself as a key player in Kenya’s transition to a low-carbon economy and a leader in sustainable development.

“We urge all stakeholders, including policymakers, environmental agencies, and the public, to support water conservation efforts and the sustainable management of hydropower and geothermal resources. With the combined support of all, we believe that Kenya can build a more resilient and sustainable future in the face of climate change,” said Njenga.