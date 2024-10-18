KenGen Unveils Ambitious 10-Year Plan to Accelerate Green Energy, Bolster Kenya’s Economic Transformation

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) Thursday unveiled its bold G2G Strategy 2024–2034, a visionary roadmap aimed at spearheading Kenya’s transition to a sustainable and green energy future.

This strategic plan cements KenGen’s position as a trailblazer in renewable energy, with a clear focus on expanding geothermal, wind, and solar investments, advancing operational efficiency, and integrating cutting-edge technology for the good of all Kenyan consumers.

Speaking during the launch event held at the Olkaria Geothermal Spa in Naivasha, James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, commended KenGen’s forward-thinking approach, stating that KenGen’s ambitious goals under the new strategy will include scaling up renewable energy capacity, diversifying its energy portfolio, and contributing to Kenya’s economic transformation through job creation and infrastructure development.

“KenGen’s G2G Strategy sets a clear and actionable path for the future of Kenya’s energy sector. As we pursue the goal of 100% renewable energy, the government will continue to support KenGen’s efforts to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable power to all Kenyans. This strategy is critical in our journey towards a low-carbon economy and will ensure Kenya’s continued leadership in green energy innovation,” said Wandayi who was the Chief Guest during the launch.

He said the G2G Strategy was built on key pillars that focus on expanding geothermal power capacity, scaling up wind and solar projects, and exploring new technologies like hydrogen energy and energy storage solutions.

This diversification he said would not only strengthen Kenya’s energy resilience but also ensure KenGen remains a leader in the global renewable energy landscape.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Peter Njenga, stated: “This strategic plan represents a historic moment for KenGen and Kenya’s energy sector. Our vision seeks to harness Kenya’s immense renewable energy potential to provide reliable, affordable, and clean power to all Kenyans.”

The NSE listed energy generator CEO, went on to say: “We are committed to being at the forefront of the global energy transition, and the G2G Strategy will accelerate our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality while meeting the growing energy demand in the region.”

Board Chairman, Frank Konuche, reiterated the company’s focus on driving Kenya’s socio-economic impact through the new strategy.

Konuche further said: “To realize this bold vision, we are making substantial investments in our infrastructure, workforce, and community-driven initiatives.

These investments are expected to create new jobs, significantly boost Kenya’s GDP, and position KenGen as a key driver of the country’s economic transformation.”