Kenley Jansen Siblings: Meet Ardley and Verney Jansen

Kenley Jansen is a veteran relief pitcher in Major League Baseball, renowned for his powerful cutter and longevity as one of the game’s most reliable closers.

Born Kenley Geronimo Jansen on September 30, 1987, in Willemstad, Curaçao, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2004 after initially developing as a catcher and position player.

Jansen converted to pitching in 2009 and made his MLB debut in 2010.

He has used his electric arm and competitive fire to amass one of the most decorated careers among relievers, spending the bulk of his prime with the Dodgers before stints with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and now the Detroit Tigers.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kenley has two siblings, namely Ardley Jansen and Verney Jansen.

Ardley even had a minor league stint in the Atlanta Braves organization, which fueled the family’s interest in the game.

Jansen has often spoken about how his brothers’ examples helped steer him away from potential pitfalls and toward dedicating himself fully to baseball.

Career

Jansen’s professional journey began when the Dodgers signed him out of Curaçao, where he initially played as a catcher in the minor leagues.

After struggling offensively, he made the pivotal transition to the mound in 2009, showcasing a lively arm that quickly turned heads.

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He debuted with the Dodgers in July 2010 and by 2012 had established himself as the team’s closer.

Jansen anchored the Dodgers bullpen for over a decade, thriving in high-leverage situations and contributing to deep postseason runs, including the 2020 World Series championship.

Known for his signature cutter that consistently generated swings and misses, he has pitched for multiple teams in the later stages of his career: the Braves in 2022, the Red Sox from 2023 to 2024, the Angels in 2025, and signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers for the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Despite occasional injury challenges and the physical demands of closing, Jansen has maintained effectiveness into his late 30s, approaching the 500-save milestone and demonstrating remarkable durability as a late-inning specialist.

Accolades

Jansen has earned widespread recognition as one of baseball’s elite closers.

He is a four-time MLB All-Star, with selections highlighting his dominance in the mid-2010s and again in 2023.

He won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award twice, in 2016 and 2017, and led the National League in saves during those seasons as well as in 2022.

Jansen reached the 300-save club in 2019 and has recorded multiple 40-save seasons, cementing his place among the all-time great relievers.

Additional honors include selection to the All-MLB Second Team in 2021 and being named NL Reliever of the Year by The Sporting News in 2016 and 2017.

He played a key role in the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title and holds the franchise record for career saves.