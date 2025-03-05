Kentucky Derby 2025: Who Are The Leading Favorites?

The countdown to the opening leg of the Triple Crown is well underway, with the Kentucky Derby set for the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

The field for the world famous race is already taking shape, as horses across the United States have been picking up points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

You can find more information about the Derby here: https://www.twinspires.com/kentuckyderby/

These prep races have had a significant impact on the odds available for the race, with the leading contenders seeing their prices slashed. But, who are the leading favorites for the Kentucky Derby at this stage?

Barnes

Bob Baffert will be back at the Kentucky Derby in 2025, and the Hall of Famer is likely to hold a strong hand in his pursuit of history.

One of his leading chances looks set to come in the form of Barnes, who is a son of Into Mischief, and out of American Pharoah mare All American Dream. He has done little wrong on track to this point, winning on both of his career starts.

An eye-catching run was displayed in the G2 San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita when recording a speed figure of 126, and all eyes will be on the three-year-old when he finally step up in the distance to compete in the G2 San Felipe Stakes at the same track.

Citizen Bull

Citizen Bull is another Derby contender from the Baffert yard, who is likely to take high rank in the opening leg of the Triple Crown in 2025. The three-year-old is also a son of Into Mischief, but it out of a Distorted Humor mare.

Citizen Bull has won four from five career starts, with his only defeat coming when third in the G1 Del Mar Futurity. Has been perfect since that defeat, landing the G1 American Pharoah and G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Opened his three-year-old campaign in dazzling fashion at the start of February when beating Rodriguez and Madaket Road in the G3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita.

Coal Battle

Coal Battle is a live Derby hope from the Lonnie Briley stable, as the trainer targets a first ever win in a Triple Crown race. The three-year-old went under the radar last season, but emerged as a Derby hopeful when beating Speed King in the Remington Springboard Mile at the end of December.

Continued to defy expectations at the start of 2025 when stepped up to 1 1/16 miles for the first time with a victory in the Smarty Jones Stakes. A key from line was established at the end of February when he got the better of Madaket Road and Sandman to land the G2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

That win puts him among the best three-year-olds in the U.S., and he is primed to line up for the next time in the G1 Arkansas Derby.

Cornucopian

The Baffert domination in the Kentucky Derby betting continues with another son of Into Mischief out of a Distorted Humor mare in the form of Cornucopian.

The three-year-old has only been seen on track on one occasion, but he made a pleasing impression over six furlongs at Oaklawn when getting the better of Zero Sugar and Oy Gevald. His time was quick over that trip, and all eyes will now turn to a potential run in the G1 Arkansas Derby at the end of March.

Patch Adams

Patch Adams could be a leading Derby contender from the Brad Cox yard this year. The son of Into Mischief has made three career starts, but has won on just one previous occasion.

However, his only success was achieved at Churchill Downs, when scoring a mighty speed figure of 123 after landing victory over seven furlongs. Will come on from his experience over 1 1/16 miles in the G3 Southwest Stakes at the start of January when finishing fourth behind Speed King and Sandman.

Will need to show more if he is to rank among the top selections in the Derby betting.

Captain Cook

Richard Dutrow Jr could have dreams of a Derby winner at Churchill Downs this year, as Captain Cook looks a progressive son of Practical Joke. The three-year-old has won two from three career starts, with his only defeat coming on debut over six furlongs at Churchill Downs.

Looked more comfortable when breaking his maiden over seven furlongs at Aqueduct in December, before stepping up into graded company with an impressive performance. He landed the Withers Stakes is striking fashion over 1 1/8 miles, finishing clear of Surfside Moon and Omaha Omaha.

There is likely to be more to come from this runner, and the fact that he has already won over further than many other runners on the Road to the Kentucky Derby deserves respect. He will likely be in action in the G2 Wood Memorial in April.