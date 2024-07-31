Kenya Confirms First Mpox Case at the Taita Taveta border with Tanzania

Kenya has reported its first case of Mpox at the Taita Taveta border with Tanzania. The virus was identified in a traveller moving from Uganda to Rwanda via Kenya.

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, spreads through close contact and results in flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. While most cases are mild, the virus can be fatal.

The Ministry of Health did not disclose further details about the individual but urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and practice frequent handwashing to lower the risk of infection.

“Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitiser. If you have symptoms, seek health advice and avoid close contact with other persons…avoid close contact with persons with suspected or confirmed disease,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Person-to-person transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on the genitals. The disease can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets.”

The virus is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo and forested areas in East, Central, and West Africa.

Earlier this month, Kenya issued a travel advisory to all counties and border entry points in response to recent Mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DRC is experiencing the largest outbreak of the viral Mpox disease ever recorded, with tens of thousands of people infected as of June.