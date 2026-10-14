Kenya confirms second Ebola case as 108 contacts placed in quarantine

Kenya has confirmed a second case of Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, raising the number of confirmed cases to two, including one death, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The second patient is a 39-year-old man who is a close family member of the first confirmed case and was already in quarantine under daily monitoring when he developed symptoms on October 13, 2026.

In a statement, Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said the patient developed fever, fatigue and joint pains before being isolated and tested.

Laboratory tests conducted at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KEMRI-CDC) laboratory returned matching positive results.

The patient has since been transferred to a designated treatment centre, where he is receiving supportive care from trained medical teams.

Dr Amoth said the early detection demonstrated the effectiveness of the country’s surveillance and quarantine measures, noting that isolating the patient at the onset of symptoms would help minimise the risk of further transmission.

The Ministry said both confirmed cases are epidemiologically linked, with no evidence so far of transmission in the wider community.

108 contacts in quarantine

Health authorities have identified 128 contacts linked to the first case, of whom 113 had been traced as of October 13.

Of those traced, 108 are in quarantine in Kenya, where they are undergoing daily clinical assessments and temperature checks for 21 days from their last possible exposure.

The remaining five contacts are outside the country, and the relevant health authorities have been notified in accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005).

Contact tracing teams are continuing efforts to locate the remaining 15 people and are also assessing individuals who may have been exposed to the second patient since he developed symptoms, including quarantine personnel and healthcare workers.

The Ministry said anyone under monitoring who develops symptoms will be isolated and tested immediately.

Health facilities strengthen safety measures

The government has reinforced infection prevention and control measures at quarantine and treatment facilities to protect patients, healthcare workers and other people involved in the response.

Health workers have been provided with the necessary protective equipment and urged to strictly observe infection prevention and control protocols while managing patients, regardless of their suspected condition.

The response is being coordinated through a single national command and guided by the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026, and the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026.

The World Health Organization has also been notified in line with international reporting requirements.

Despite the new case, the Ministry said Kenya remains open, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Public urged to remain vigilant

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant, warning that Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died from the disease.

The virus is not spread through the air, the Ministry emphasised.

Members of the public experiencing fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding have been advised to seek medical attention promptly at the nearest health facility.

The Ministry also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the affected family and rely on official government communications for accurate information.

Kenyans seeking further information about the outbreak can call the toll-free Ministry of Health hotline on 719.

The government said it would continue providing updates on the second patient’s condition and developments in the contact-tracing exercise.