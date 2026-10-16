Kenya confirms third Ebola case as 127 contacts quarantined

The Ministry of Health confirmed a third case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) in Kenya, raising concerns over the spread of the disease as authorities intensify contact tracing and surveillance.

The latest patient is a 65-year-old woman who is a close relative and primary contact of the first and second confirmed cases.

According to a statement issued by Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth, the woman had been in quarantine since October 6, 2026, and was isolated after developing fever, a sore throat and general body weakness.

Laboratory tests conducted at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) confirmed that she had contracted the virus.

She has since been transferred to the Infectious Disease Unit, where she is receiving supportive care from trained health workers.

Amoth said early detection, made possible by quarantine and close monitoring, had improved the patient’s chances of recovery while reducing the risk of further transmission.

He added that quarantining close contacts helped protect their families and the wider public from exposure to the virus.

The Ministry said the second patient remained in stable condition and was responding well to supportive treatment.

Authorities have identified 130 contacts linked to the reported cases, of whom 127, representing 97.7 per cent, had been traced and placed in quarantine by the time of the announcement.

The Ministry said the tracing rate exceeded the global benchmark of 85 per cent considered necessary to help break the chain of transmission.

Efforts were continuing to locate and quarantine the remaining three contacts.

However, the Ministry cautioned that additional cases could emerge among quarantined contacts before their monitoring period ends, adding that such cases would be detected and managed promptly.

It maintained that the risk to the general public remained low, with no evidence of community transmission reported.

Screening Intensified

The government has distributed personal protective equipment, infection prevention and control supplies, and public health screening equipment to 28 high-risk counties and points of entry.

The additional supplies are intended to strengthen protection for health workers and improve infection prevention measures at quarantine centres, health facilities and border entry points.

The Ministry has also introduced enhanced screening procedures for travellers arriving from 10 high-risk countries.

Travellers from the affected countries will be required to complete a digital surveillance form before boarding their aircraft and present the resulting QR code to port health officers upon arrival.

Aircraft arriving from the countries are also undergoing enhanced public health screening at Kenya’s international airports.

Cumulatively, the Ministry said it had screened 685,027 people since the outbreak began in May 2026, as of October 15.

Despite the heightened surveillance measures, the government reiterated that Kenya remained open for business, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Public Urged to Report Symptoms

The Ministry urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola.

These include fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

The disease spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died, rather than through the air, the Ministry said.

Members of the public who suspect an infection have been advised to report to the nearest health facility or call the Ministry’s toll-free hotline on 719 for information and guidance.

The Ministry said it would continue providing updates on the condition of confirmed patients and the progress of contact tracing.

“Early reporting saves lives,” Amoth said, urging the public to rely on official government channels for accurate information about the outbreak.