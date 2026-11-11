Kenya discharges last Ebola patient as 42-day countdown to end outbreak begins

Kenya has discharged its last patient undergoing treatment for Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease), marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak that was first confirmed on October 6, 2026.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced on Wednesday that the final patient had recovered and been discharged, leaving the country with no Ebola patient under treatment for the first time since the outbreak began.

Duale also confirmed that the last 11 contacts in quarantine would be released on Wednesday after completing their monitoring period in good health.

The announcement means Kenya currently has no patient receiving treatment for the disease and no contact remaining in quarantine.

Speaking during a national briefing, Duale said the development marked 37 days since Kenya confirmed its first case, expressing gratitude to health workers, government agencies, development partners and members of the public for their role in containing the outbreak.

He said seven patients had recovered from the disease, while two others died, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

The last Ebola case was confirmed on October 19, and no new infections have been recorded since then.

The CS said the outbreak had been contained without community transmission, noting that all eight secondary infections were detected among people who had already been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with the index patient.

The initial case involved a Kenyan national who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda before falling ill after returning home. He was treated at a Nairobi hospital but later died.

Kenya notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the imported case within 24 hours of laboratory confirmation on October 6, prompting the activation of the national Incident Management System and an extensive contact-tracing operation.

According to Duale, health authorities successfully traced all 135 contacts identified in Kenya and abroad, with those considered at risk placed under quarantine and monitored daily.

Four of the eight secondary infections involved family members of the initial patient, while the other four were healthcare workers who had attended to him before Ebola was suspected.

The government subsequently declared Ebola a formidable epidemic disease on October 12 and gazetted the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules to provide a legal framework for managing the outbreak.

Duale credited the containment efforts to collaboration between the National and County Governments, public and private healthcare facilities, security agencies and international development partners, including WHO, Africa CDC, UNICEF, IGAD and the governments of the United States, India and Rwanda.

He particularly commended healthcare workers, noting that four medical personnel contracted the virus while providing care to patients.

Despite the successful containment, the CS cautioned that the response was not yet over, as Kenya prepares to begin a 42-day countdown on Thursday, November 12.

The countdown, which represents twice the longest incubation period of the virus, will determine when Kenya can officially be declared free of the outbreak.

If no new case is reported during the period, the country is expected to be declared Ebola-free on December 23, 2026.

Duale said the government would maintain heightened surveillance throughout the countdown, with rapid response teams remaining on alert in all 47 counties.

Screening at points of entry, active surveillance in health facilities and communities, and investigations into suspected cases will also continue.

The Ministry of Health will further conduct an intra-action review to assess the response, identify gaps and strengthen the country’s preparedness for future public health emergencies.

The CS, however, warned that the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remained active, posing a risk of further imported infections.

He said the government would issue an advisory for Kenyans returning from affected areas, requiring them to complete a health declaration through the UHAI Chatbot before travelling, undergo screening upon arrival and observe 21 days of quarantine and follow-up by health teams.

Duale also urged countries that imposed travel and visa restrictions against Kenya following the outbreak to review and lift the measures, arguing that the country had contained the infections without community transmission.

He maintained that Kenya remained open for business, tourism, trade and travel, with no restrictions on movement or public gatherings within the country.

The CS further clarified that Kenya would not act as a quarantine centre for travellers seeking to satisfy the entry requirements of other countries and would not issue Ebola-free or quarantine certificates for travel purposes.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and seek medical attention early if they develop symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after travelling to an affected area.

Members of the public can report suspected cases or seek guidance through the Ministry of Health’s toll-free hotline, 719.

Duale said the successful containment demonstrated the importance of transparency, early detection, effective contact tracing and cooperation between government institutions and the public.

He called on Kenyans to maintain the same discipline during the 42-day countdown until the country is officially declared Ebola-free.