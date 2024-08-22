Kenya, Ethiopian Spy Chiefs Meet Over Abduction of Two South Koreans in Moyale

The intelligence agencies of Kenya and Ethiopia say the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), referred to by Ethiopian authorities as “Shene,” has established direct connections with the al Shabaab militants based in Somalia.

This is a serious move between the two groups which could continue to destabilize the region at large.

OLA operates in Ethiopia while al Shabaab has a base in Somalia.

Kenya and Ethiopia security chiefs on Thursday August 22 accused these groups of collaborating to “undermine security in the region.”

According to the Addis Standard, these allegations were made during a visit to Addis Ababa by a Kenyan delegation headed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Mohamed Haji.

The delegation was formally received by Director General of Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS). Ambassador Redwan Hussien.

Addis Standard cited a statement from the NISS which said the two countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on “intelligence exchange and other security issues” due to shared “security concerns” along their border.

The NISS alleged that the OLA, which it refers to as the “Shene terrorist group,” has been involved in “illegal activities” in the border region, including “contraband trade, illegal arms trafficking, and illegal mining.”

It claimed the group recently “abducted two South Korean nationals” and handed them over to al-Shabaab.

“The group is known to have direct connections with al-Shabaab, operating in Somalia, and the two groups are collaborating to create insecurity in the area,” the NISS statement said according to the Addis Standard.

To counter these threats, Ethiopia and Kenya “have decided to enhance their cooperation” through “joint intelligence exchange and coordinated operations,” according to the NISS.

The NISS stated that cybersecurity cooperation was also a topic of discussion, with a focus on efforts to “prevent and counter future cyber-attacks.”

Beyond border security, the discussions also encompassed efforts to stabilize regional conflicts.

The agencies agreed to collaborate on resolving the conflicts and instability in Sudan and South Sudan through peaceful means, with the aim of achieving lasting peace and stability in both countries.

The victims, David Lee and his mother-in-law, Hiwi Sokk Cheon, were seized by armed assailants on August 12.

Officials said the missionaries were attacked at their residence within the Odda Mission Church (OMC) Secondary School compound.

The assailants, armed with rifles, forcibly entered the home.

David Lee and Hiwi Sokk Cheon, who were actively involved in missionary work in the region, were reportedly engaged in community outreach programmes when the attack occurred.

The missionaries were known for their contributions to local development and humanitarian efforts.

National security teams have launched a comprehensive search operation to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped missionaries.

The operation includes ground patrols, aerial surveillance and intelligence gathering.