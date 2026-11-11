Kenya extends relaxed fuel sulphur limits for six more months

The Government has extended the temporary adjustment of sulphur limits in petrol and diesel for a further six months amid continued uncertainty in global petroleum supply chains.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, November 11, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui said the extension allows a maximum sulphur content of 50 milligrams per kilogram (50mg/kg) in both petrol and diesel.

The adjustment applies to the Kenya standards KS EAS 177:2025, which governs Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), and KS EAS 158:2025, covering Automotive Gasoline (Premium Motor Spirit).

Kinyanjui said the decision followed a request by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and a recommendation by the National Standards Council after a technical assessment of prevailing global petroleum supply conditions.

The Government cited continuing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and disruptions affecting international petroleum supply chains, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The extension is intended to broaden Kenya’s access to alternative sources of compliant petroleum products and reduce the risk of fuel shortages arising from disruptions in international markets.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the measure is temporary and seeks to guarantee uninterrupted fuel availability while safeguarding economic stability.

The Government said the adjustment would be reviewed at the end of the six-month period, or earlier if global petroleum supply conditions improve.

The decision means the relaxed sulphur specification will remain in force for another six months as Kenya seeks to cushion its petroleum supply system against external market disruptions.