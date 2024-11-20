Kenya insists they did nor participate in abduction of Uganda’s Besigye

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir SingOei has dismissed reports indicating that Kenyan security agents may have been involved in the abduction of prominent Ugandan politician Dr Kizza Besigye.

This is even as there is evidence of the involvement of the security agents.

Besigye was abducted on Saturday, November 16, while in Nairobi for a book launch hosted by Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

He was flown on a private jet from Wilson Airport to Entebbe and was later handed over to Ugandan authorities, who on Wednesday charged him with plotting to undermine national security and being in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, which were all recovered in Nairobi.

Dr SingOei explained that there are established protocols for the arrival of national leaders in Kenya, both from the government and opposition, which can include facilitating transport and security.

“Dr. Besigye is a frequent visitor; he comes here privately to engage in private business and engagements. What I’m aware of is there are protocols sometimes that relate to the travel of senior government and opposition leaders,” he said.

“Often, they actually inform us of their presence in our countries, they can seek some facilitation at the airports and on that basis we are able to even give them security.”

SingOei added, the government had allegedly not been informed about his visit to Nairobi, making it difficult for local authorities to facilitate his trip and offer additional security.

“The circumstances surrounding his travel are not known to us because no information was shared with us before he travelled. We do not know which hotel he was booked to or which apartment he stayed and therefore we were not in a position to necessarily provide him with certain additional security,” said Singoei.

“But clearly, it seems from the reports I’ve followed on the news is that he (Besigye) was abducted. The reality though is that this is not the act of the Kenyan government or our security officials,” he added.

He claimed officials from the Interior Ministry had confirmed the same and that they had lost probe into the incident.

SingOei reassured that Kenya remains a safe haven for many, despite what he termed a regrettable incident.

“It could have happened in our soil which is indeed a regrettable development but just to assure Kenya is a safe haven for many people and has been for many years and will be for years to come,” he said.

“Our encouragement to leaders in government or the opposition is that if they are travelling to our country…..just out of good practice it might be helpful for us to be much more accountable to them by ensuring that they inform us and therefore we might be able to provide additional security just in case some mischievous elements take advantage of our liberties to be able to carry out heinous acts.”

The incident has attracted condemnation from various parties.

His abduction follows the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu before they were shipped to Uganda.

The political activists were abducted and ferried back to Uganda where they were charged with treason and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The activists, who were recently released on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they were attending a workshop when they were arrested.

The 36 activists claim to have been tortured during their detention.