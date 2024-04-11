Kenya Joins ACCEL African Project To Combat Child Labour

Kenya has officially joined the ACCEL African Project. The Ministry of Labour & Social Protection, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), inaugurated the project today at the Radisson Blu Hotel – Upperhill in Nairobi.

This groundbreaking initiative, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Government, is geared towards eradicating child labour in Africa’s cocoa, gold, cotton, tea, and coffee supply chains.

The ACCEL Africa Project enters its second phase, following a successful implementation in six countries across the continent. Kenya’s involvement will focus on the agriculture sector, specifically targeting the tea and coffee value chains.

The urgency of this endeavour is underscored by the 2020 Global Estimates of Child Labour, revealing a distressing rise in child labourers, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the situation, concerted efforts are crucial to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 8.7 by 2025.

CS Florence Bore stressed the importance of mainstreaming elimination efforts across all value chains, emphasizing the government’s dedication to safeguarding children’s futures.

Maarten Brouwer, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya noted that Putting children to labour is neglecting the potential future value of his or her labour that can be added through education. It reduces the chances of the child to self-develop.

He also reiterated that the Netherlands is happy to be supporting this initiative in Kenya.

“In confronting the harsh reality of persistent child labour, we must recognize the urgency of a holistic strategy. The multifaceted nature of this issue demands a comprehensive approach, targeting the very roots that sustain it. Only then can we safeguard the rights, well-being, and future of our children, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow,” Benson Okwaro, deputy secretary general COTU (K) said.