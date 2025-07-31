Kenya Met Department gets acting director in changes

A career Meteorologist Edward Maina Muriuki was Thursday named the acting Director of Meteorological Services.

The Principal Secretary, State Department of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno made the appointment in a statement.

Muriuki takes the helm following the retirement of Dr. David Gikungu on July 28, 2025.

With the increasing need for weather and climate information and the global call to implement the Early Warning for All initiative in Kenya, Muriuki’s vast experience and expertise will enable the Department

achieve its mandate for the provision of weather and climate information for the safety of life, protection of property and conservation of the natural environment, Ngeno said.

Muriuki said he was elated to be named the acting boss at the KMD.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in my career as a Meteorologist and I look forward to

enhancing the science of Meteorology and Hydrology in Kenya. I look forward to working closely with all our staff at KMD as well as our partners to improve weather and climate service delivery in the Country,” he said.

Muriuki a career Meteorologist at KMD holds a Master of Science Degree in Water Resources Engineering from University of Dar es Salaam, PG Diploma (Hydrology) and BSc (Maths and Meteorology) both from the University of Nairobi.

He joined the Kenya Meteorological Department in 1991 and has worked in various technical and administrative capacities within the Department including Senior Assistant Director in various divisions, Deputy Director, Technical and Support Services, the Principal of the World

Meteorological Organization/Regional Training Centre (Institute for Meteorological Training and Research), Nairobi and Deputy Director in charge of Forecasting Services branch before his appointment as Ag. Director of Meteorological Services.