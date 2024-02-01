Kenya Opens Special Fund to Support KDF Peacekeeping Missions

The Defence ministry Thursday launched the National Peace Operations Support Fund, an autonomous kitty whose sole purpose will be to finance peace operations outside the country. The fund was approved by Parliament and ratified by Cabinet last year.

The move means the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will no longer rely on the National Treasury to finance its peace missions abroad. Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the launch of the kitty at the Kahawa Barracks on Thursday.

Duale said the fund is a show of KDF’s commitment to international peace and security. ”In the recent past, our contribution has declined partly due to resource constraints. The establishment of this fund is a decisive response to security challenges, ensuring peacekeepers are well prepared, suitably equipped, ready and able to meet Kenya’s obligations in the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla said over time peacekeeping has become very dangerous and demanding owing to a shift in the global operating environment that is now marred by evolving challenges like terrorism and violent extremism. ”The days when the blue flag was a natural protection are long gone. Consequently, peacekeepers today operate in an environment where they are targets of the belligerents.’

“Therefore, this calls for better preparedness, trained and well-equipped peacekeepers with modern warfare fighting equipment,” said Gen Ogolla.

Defence Permanent Secretary Patrick Mariru, the administrator of the fund, said it is fully operational courtesy of the National Treasury’s support.

“The fund will be revolving and will reduce the need for continual support from the National Treasury. Every allocated shilling will be used for the intended purpose – supporting the various efforts of the Kenya Defence Forces in peacekeeping,” said the PS.

The first beneficiaries of the fund are the KDF soldiers serving under MONUSCO – the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – who will receive vehicles and equipment that were flagged off during the launch.

The ministry will kick off efforts to grow the fund to meet more demands of KDF’s missions abroad. These include buying and maintaining equipment, enhancing unit numbers and capacity building.

Kenya is also participating in a peacekeeping mission in Somalia, under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).