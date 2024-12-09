Kenya Police, Haitians Deny They Are Fighting at Work

The Kenya police-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) and those of the Haitian National Police denied claims they have a strained working relationship.

MSS commander Godfrey Otunge said in a statement on Sunday December 8 that the PNH and the MSS always plan and conduct police operations jointly on the ground, according to the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission, which aims to support the Haitian National Police in the fight against gangs in Haiti.

The developments came after reports indicated there were bad working relationships among some officers on the ground which can compromise the operations.

“Furthermore, regarding the allegations that Kenyan police officers accuse their PNH counterparts of colluding with gangs, which sometimes weakens operations, the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support Mission wishes to categorically call upon the local population not to be intoxicated by this misinformation and manipulations that are only aimed to discredit the good work the two joint forces are doing to the advantage of the criminal gangs.”

“Equally important is to inform the local and international community that the Haitian National Police and the MSS teams work harmoniously, cooperate and coordinate very well as two professional teams to ensure that the Haitian people enjoy peace in the country,” Otunge said.

He added the propaganda and misinformation that are being orchestrated will not divert the attention of the PNH and the MSS on the fight against gangs, especially when they are entering into decisive operations in the coming days.

“The PNH and the MSS will continue to work together to ensure the security of the Haitian population, while reiterating their determination to fight armed gangs to their last entrenchments,” he added.

Kenya has deployed about 400 officers since June to lead the MSS, which is meant to comprise around 2,500 personnel from about 10 countries, but the force has been hobbled by funding and staffing shortfalls.

Only a handful of officers from the other countries have arrived in Haiti, and a pledge in October by President William Ruto to send another 600 officers the following month did not materialise.

This is due to various challenges including ongoing violence on the ground that has grounded operations at the main airport in Port-au-Prince.

The additional troops are ready to be deployed anytime, officials said.

Gang violence that has killed thousands across Haiti over the past two years has worsened recently, with armed groups spreading last month into some of the last parts of the capital Port-au-Prince that were not already under their control.

The UN-backed mission receives funds voluntarily from donor countries through a trust fund.

However, the failure by donor countries to fulfill their promises has led to logistical challenges for the Kenyan officers in the Caribbean nation.

Gang violence in the Caribbean nation has disrupted many services including flights.

Kenya police landed in Haiti in June 2024 and have managed to liberate a number of places including the airport, port, hospital and main roads.

The operations are ongoing amid strained funding ahead of planned polls.