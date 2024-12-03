Kenya Railways Announces Return Of Nairobi-Kisumu Train Services

Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the resumption of train services between Nairobi and Kisumu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 3, the corporation confirmed that the long-awaited train services will officially resume on December 6, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce that our Kisumu Safari train service has resumed,” Kenya Railways wrote on X.

According to the schedule, the train will depart Nairobi Central Station every Friday at 4:00 p.m. and reach Kisumu Station at 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Passengers can choose between economy class tickets priced at Sh900 and first-class tickets costing Sh2,400.

The Nairobi-Kisumu route, a vital link for Western Kenya travelers, had been suspended earlier due to extensive rehabilitation of damaged railway lines. The disruptions were caused by heavy rains and flooding, which had raised safety concerns for passengers.

On November 12, Kenya Railways provided an update on the rehabilitation efforts, reassuring the public that plans to restore the service were at an advanced stage and aimed at being operational by the festive season.

“The Kisumu Safari Train service is currently suspended due to ongoing line rehabilitation. Plans to restore the service are at an advanced stage, and it is expected to be available by the festive season,” read the corporation’s earlier statement.

The announcement comes as a relief for passengers who rely on the affordable and scenic train journey for their travels to and from Kisumu. The corporation emphasized its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and improving the overall travel experience on the route.