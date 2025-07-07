Kenya Railways Resumes SGR Services After Sunday Disruption

Kenya Railways has confirmed that the Madaraka Express passenger service between Mombasa and Nairobi is back in operation following a cancellation on Sunday night.

In an official statement, the operator announced that the train would depart Mombasa at 8 a.m. on Monday, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the technical issue that caused the earlier disruption.

“In the meantime, we have worked on a mechanism to transport all affected passengers, including those who missed the earlier train. The affected passengers are therefore advised to report to the Mombasa Terminus on 7th July, 2025 by 8 am for travel. Tickets dated 6th July, 2025, will be deemed valid for boarding and travel,” said Kenya Railways.

“We wish to reiterate that the train suspension was due to a technical hitch and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

The suspension of operations, according to Kenya Railways, was caused by a technical fault.

