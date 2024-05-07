Kenya Railways to Gradually Restore Commuter Train Services Following Flooding

Kenya Railways has announced the gradual return of commuter train operations today, marking the end of a suspension period triggered by severe floods.

Commuters can rejoice as services along the Embakasi Village, Lukenya, and Syokimau routes resume effective immediately.

The Standard Gauge Railway link train has been included in the list of operational lines. However, Kenya Railways has confirmed that commuter services for Limuru and Ruiru will remain suspended.

The decision to keep the Limuru and Ruiru commuter services suspended is due to ongoing repairs on the routes. Heavy rains in late April caused damage to parts of the tracks, necessitating extensive repairs.

Kenya Railways emphasized the importance of monitoring weather patterns and pledged to issue advisories as necessary.

Despite the resumption of some services, Kenya Railways emphasized that safety remains a top priority, and it will continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions to ensure the well-being of commuters.

Read: 228 Killed By Floods As Officials Warn Of Heavy Rainfall Countrywide

“We also wish to advise the public that commuter train services are subject to change at short notice, depending on weather conditions and other safety considerations,” it said on Tuesday.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore normalcy. The safety of our customers will always remain our top priority.”

This comes days after Kenya Railways temporarily suspended train services due to flooding incidents in parts of Mt Kenya and Nairobi.

At least 228 people have so far lost their lives due to the ongoing heavy rains and resultant floods across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Sunday, that floods had killed an additional nine people in the last 24 hours, 164 others were reportedly injured and 72 were missing.

“A total of 41,526 households have been displaced affecting approximately 212,630 people. 138 camps have been set up across 138 Counties hosting 62,061 people. Approximately 227,238 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Additionally, Kindiki said a total of 1,967 schools had been affected by the floods.