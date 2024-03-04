Kenya, Regional Partners to Present Joint Stance on Small Arms and Light Weapons at UN Conference in New York

Kenya, along with 14 other member states under the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) headquartered in Nairobi, will present a joint position at the Fourth Review Conference (RevCon4) in New York in June 2024.

This is part of efforts to combat the illegal movement and trade of small arms and light weapons.

The conference aims to address the challenges posed by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa region, in line with the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The Regional Preparatory Meeting on Small Arms & Light Weapons, currently underway in Nairobi, is reviewing efforts such as the destruction of confiscated and obsolete firearm stockpiles and the marking of all state-owned weapons for enhanced traceability.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and Mational Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo presided over the opening session, highlighting Kenya’s commitment to combating the illegal arms trade.

By May 2023, the National Police Service (NPS) had marked 98 percent of its firearms stock, while the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had achieved a 70 percent marking rate. Kenya has also made significant strides in enhancing physical security in conflict-prone areas, capacity building for law enforcement agencies, and investing in modern technologies for border surveillance to tackle the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, he said.

The weapons contribute to banditry, terrorism, transnational crimes and criminal gangs.

“The illicit trade in small arms knows no borders and respects no laws, making it imperative for us to strengthen our collaborative efforts at both regional and international levels,” said Omollo.

The Preparatory Meeting, being held from 4th to 5th March 2024 in Nairobi rings together government experts from East and Southern Africa, including Botswana, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The meeting aims to take stock of key achievements in advancing the implementation of Action Programmes and related International Tracing Instruments (ITI) by respective Member States while reflecting on the challenges, emerging risks, and opportunities in respective Countries. Discussions will also focus on enhancing national and regional cooperation and technical assistance to governments to address the illicit flows of small arms and light weapons.

The outcome of the Regional Preparatory Meeting will inform the regional position and priorities for the upcoming Fourth Review Conference on Small Arms and Light Weapons. Omollo urged for the countries for their commitment to implementing the relevant international instruments, among others, the United Nations Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons, its International Tracing Instrument, Nairobi Protocol, and SADC Protocol.

“We must strengthen our legal and regulatory frameworks, enhance our border security measures, and improve our capacity for arms tracing, marking, and record-keeping.”

“I similarly, urge the RECSA and the SADC regions to endeavor to set regional targets and develop regional roadmaps agreed upon common goals towards reducing the illegal possession, misuse, and trafficking of SALW and their ammunition,” he said.

Omollo encouraged all the governments represented at a regional meeting to prioritize setting national targets and implementing national action plans in small arms and light weapons control.

“I also take this opportunity to encourage all governments to embrace and support the implementation of commitments under the African Union Silencing the Guns initiative.”