Kenya releases first 20 Ebola contacts after 21-day monitoring

Kenya has released the first 20 contacts of confirmed Ebola patients after they completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms, marking a significant milestone in the country’s response to the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

In a statement on Monday, October 26, 2026, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the 20 individuals were in good health and were returning to their families after being assessed against established release criteria.

He urged communities to welcome them back, assuring the public that the individuals had completed the required monitoring period and posed no risk to their families, colleagues or neighbours.

The remaining 98 contacts are expected to be released in four phases beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments.

“Each of the twenty contacts was assessed against the release criteria, including 21 days without any symptoms since their last exposure,” Amoth said.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Virus Disease on October 6, 2026, triggering enhanced surveillance, contact tracing and quarantine measures to contain the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of confirmed cases remains nine, with two deaths recorded, translating to a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent.

The seven remaining patients are stable and continue to receive treatment from multidisciplinary teams of health experts.

Genomic sequencing of three samples has established a genetic link to the first confirmed case and the Bundibugyo virus lineage circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Sequencing of the remaining six samples is ongoing.

Amoth said the government was also providing mental health and psychosocial support to individuals in quarantine, discharged contacts, patients, their families and frontline healthcare workers.

He acknowledged the psychological toll associated with quarantine and illness, noting that trained counsellors and mental health professionals had been deployed to support those affected.

The Ministry of Health has also intensified infection prevention and control measures in health facilities through assessments, the appointment of infection prevention focal persons, healthcare worker training and the distribution of personal protective equipment.

Surveillance and screening remain active at points of entry, health facilities and within communities, with all alerts investigated promptly under the 7-1-7 approach, which targets detection within seven days, notification within one day and response within seven days.

Despite the progress, the government cautioned against complacency, saying the outbreak would only be declared over after 42 days had elapsed from the last confirmed patient’s second negative test, taken at least 48 hours after the first, and subsequent discharge or safe burial.

The Ministry said travel, trade and public gatherings remain unrestricted.

Kenyans experiencing symptoms such as fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding have been urged to seek medical attention promptly, particularly if they have had contact with a confirmed case or travelled to the DRC.

Those seeking assistance or wishing to report a suspected case can call the free hotline on 719 or contact the Jali WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.

The Ministry urged the public to rely on official government communication channels for accurate information and continue observing guidance issued by health authorities.

Amoth thanked national response teams, county governments, healthcare workers, development partners, community leaders and members of the public for supporting efforts to contain the outbreak.

He said the release of the first group of contacts demonstrated the importance of early detection, quarantine and close monitoring, while emphasising that sustained vigilance remained necessary until the outbreak was officially declared over.